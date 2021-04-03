Sachin Vaze Diagnosed With Heart Blockages; Moves Special Court For Medical Consultation

In a breaking development in the Vazegate scandal, sources on Saturday informed Republic Media Network that suspended API Sachin Vaze has moved an application before the Special NIA (National Investigation Agency) court seeking medical consultation. This comes after Vaze suffered chest pain.

Sources have further revealed that this application was filed on Thursday and the court is likely to hear the same on Saturday when Sachin Vaze will be produced before the court. As per sources, Vaze has been diagnosed with heart blockages and his advocate will be submitting his health records in the Special NIA Court on Saturday.

Vazegate: NIA seizes another luxury car

Earlier on Friday night, Republic TV learnt that NIA has now traced another luxurious car. This car, which is now seized by NIA and is placed in its office, is a white SUV Mercedes and sources have informed Republic Media Network that the car was allegedly used by the mystery woman Meena Goerge. Sources from the investigation agencies have said that the NIA officials will now be conducting a thorough check of this new car.

It is important to mention here that this SUV Mercedes is the 9th car, which is seized by the NIA in connection to the Vazegate scandal. So far NIA has seized, a green Scorpio, Innova, 2 Mercedes, Land Cruiser, black Volvo, Outlander and a white SUV Mercedes.

Vazegate: NIA takes mystery women into custody

Earlier on Friday, NIA took into custody the mystery woman in connection with Sachin Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren murder probe and the Antilia bomb scare case. NIA officials picked up Meena George - the woman who kept track of Sachin Vaze's accounts and was reportedly spotted at luxury hotel Trident with the now-suspended API - was taken into custody by the NIA from Mumbai airport on Thursday following which her residence was raided by the sleuths. Meena George was absconding for the past few days following which she was taken into NIA custody and was interrogated by a separate team after being brought to the NIA office.

As per sources, NIA interrogated the owner of the apartment in Mira Road that was rented out to Meena George while raids were carried out at the premises to gather evidence. The mystery woman in question - now identified as Meena George, as per sources - was spotted along with Sachin Vaze in the CCTV footage of 5-star hotel Trident with a cash counting machine. A total of 5 bags were checked in at hotel Trident on February 16. According to the CCTV footage examined by the probe agencies, Sachin Vaze had entered the hotel first and then the lady followed. Thus the mystery woman had stayed in the hotel for 2-days.

Antilia bomb scare, Mansukh Hiren murder case & Sachin Vaze's arrest

At around 3 pm on February 25, the security officer of Antilia- Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai informed the Gamdevi Police Station of a suspicious 4-wheeler being parked on Carmichael Road. 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening note typewritten in English were recovered from the Mahindra Scorpio. The case took a new dimension after the vehicle's owner Mansukh Hiren was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5. While Hiren's wife accused Vaze of being responsible for her husband's death, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis produced Call Detail Record claiming that the Assistant Police Inspector was in constant touch with the deceased.

In her complaint, Hiren's wife also alleged that the aforesaid car was in Vaze's possession since November 2020. On March 8, the NIA took over the Antilia bomb scare case and registered an FIR under Sections 120 B, 286, 465, 473 and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4(a)(b)(i) of The Explosive Substances Act. After being grilled for nearly 12 hours on March 13, Vaze was arrested by the NIA and remanded to its custody till March 25 subsequently.

The NIA examined various luxury cars used by Vaze and recreated the crime scene. While the Central agency also took over the probe into Mansukh Hiren's death on March 20, the Maharashtra ATS continued to investigate the case. In fact, it even arrested convicted cop Vinayak Shinde and bookie Naresh Gaur for their role in the crime. However, the ATS handed over the probe to the NIA only on Wednesday after the Thane Sessions Court's order in this regard. On March 25, Vaze's NIA custody was extended till April 3.

