'Sachin Vaze Killed My Son', Says Mother Of Khwaja Yunus Who Allegedly Died In Custody

Lashing out at the Maharashtra government over Sachin Vaze's alleged involvement in the Antilla bomb scare, Asiya Begum - 2002 Ghatkopar bomb blast suspect Khwaja Yunus' mother said that Vaze had killed her son. Claiming that the government had not just shielded Vaze, but promoted him, Asiya Begum lamented that she had not gotten justice 17 years later. She added that if Vaze had been acted upon previously, such a situation would not have arisen. Yunus was allegedly killed in a custodial investigation by Vaze and his team- leading to his suspension.

Khwaja Yunus' mother: 'Vaze killed my son'

"I ask the government why was Sachin Vaze reinstated when he is an (accused) killer? The hearing is on in the court, yet the government reinstated him for its own motives - to catch someone. He was promoted inspite of being Khwaja Yunus' killer. if ypu had acted on Sachin Vaze before, such a situation would have not arisen. Vaze has done many encounters, but he was let go by the government. We are still fighting for justice in courts, 17 years later," said Asiya Begum to ANI. READ | Param Bir Singh removed; Hemant Nagrale new Mumbai CP amid Sachin Vaze's arrest & scandal

Vaze & Khwaja Yunus' custodial death

As per reports, Sachin Waze along with three police constables were charged with murder and destruction of evidence for the death of Khwaja Yunus, a 27-year-old software engineer in 2003. Vaze and his team claimed that Yunus - a suspect in the 2002 Ghatkopar bomb blast, had alleged escape when being the jeep in which he was being ferried met with an accident and fell into a gorge, as per reports. This claim was refuted by the men arrested with Yunus, who testified in court that they had seen him alive on January 6, 2003 and was allegedly tortured in the police cell. With Yunus' family filing a complaint against Vaze and three others, the High Court ordered their suspension and set up a disciplinary inquiry against them.

Later, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis claimed that Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray had asked to reinstate Vaze into the force in 2018, but the ten-CM refused to do so, citing the HC's order. Vaze was reinstated in 2020, amid the COVID-19 lockdown in June at the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU). Vaze has since then been involved in several high-profile cases, including the Antilla bomb scare. Allegations of his link to the owner of the explosive-laden car which was found outside the Ambani residence (Antilla) - one Mansukh Hiran, cropped up soon after Hiran was found dead in Kalwa creek. Vaze was transferred, suspended, then arrested by NIA and sent to custody till March 25 - after a Thane court denied him bail. His superior - Param Bir Singh was shunted out of Mumbai CP's post to Maharashtra Home Guard, replaced by Hemant Nagrale.