Sachin Vaze Mapped & Trapped: Republic Accesses March 4 Clincher; Exposes Plot Day By Day

As NIA continues to probe ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze over his alleged involvement in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren death, Republic TV has pieced together parts of Vaze's alleged movement since February till his arrest in mid-March. With NIA unearthing several CCTV footage placing him near Antilia on February 25, in CST on March 4 and later in Thane on the same night, his involvement in both cases grow clearer. Vaze, who was arrested by NIA in the Antilia bomb scare is in the agency's custody till April 7.

Here is the timeline of Vaze's alleged movement:

February 25: As per CCTV footage from the area near Antilia, a kurta-clad man is seen walking away from the abandoned green Scorpio which was later revealed to have been filled with explosive materials like gelatin sticks. The NIA suspects that individual as Sachin Vaze and has made him recreate the scene after his arrest.

February 26: Vaze, who was initially investigating the bomb scare, is seen driving Mansukh Hiren - the owner of the Green Scorpio - to Mumbai police crime branch for questioning.

March 4, 7:01 PM: CCTV footage from CST shows Vaze allegedly walking to the train station from police HQ by allegedly scaling the wall. NIA, which has recreated this scene with Vaze, alleges that he boarded a train to Thane.

March 4, 8 PM: NIA alleges that Vaze had reached Thane and called bookie Naresh Gaur who provided him with a SIM card. He later allegedly called Mansukh Hiren to meet with him, before travelling back to CST and calling Riyaz Kazi at Ghodbunder police station to allegedly raid several bars in Colaba. On the same night, a Volva which was allegedly used in the crime was seized from Daman.

March 4: He travelled to a Mumbai Bar to conduct a raid in the bar and found nothing. Rajendra - the manager of the bar said that Vaze was accompanied by a team of 20 people who came and checked his establishment, but found nothing, Maharashtra ATS has stated to a Thane court Vaze's raid at a bar on the intervening night of Feb 4 & 5 had been no more than a ruse. ATS alleged that Vaze made up all this 'in order to show that he was not involved anywhere or did not meet Hiren since the time he left the house till his death'.

March 4-5: Vaze has confessed that several pieces of evidence were tossed into Mithi river and Mahim creek. Recently, NIA recovered 2 CCTV DVRs, 2 CPUs, 2 hard disk, 1 laptop, 1 printer, and 2 number plates from the Mithi riverbed after Vaze led them to the site.

March 5: Vaze was allegedly spotted outside a Thane hospital where a postmortem was being performed on Mansukh Hiren's body.

March 6-7: Later, after Devendra Fadnavis made allegations against Vaze in Maharashtra Assembly regarding his involvement in Mansukh Hiren's death, Vaze allegedly met then-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh at police headquarters.

Antilia bomb scare & Mansukh Hiren death case

On February 25, at around 3 PM, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 AM, intervening night on between Wednesday-Thursday. Later on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. With the deceased wife alleging murder, Maharashtra ATS probed and arrested a bookie and convicted cop Vinayak Shinde in connection with Hiren's murder.

Later, then-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze was arrested by NIA on March 20 for his alleged involvement in placing explosives in the aforementioned car, invoking UAPA against Vaze. While Vaze has been suspended again from police service, his superior - Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Home Guards due to 'lapses' in the probe. He has sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, HM Anil Deshmukh and Gov Koshyari alleging that Deshmukh had demanded Vaze to collect Rs 100 crores from 1750 pubs in Mumbai per month - Deshmukh has resigned from his post after a CBI enquiry has been ordered against him by Bombay HC.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.