Sachin Vaze Probe Vehicle Count Reaches 9; Car Stolen From Aurangabad Spotted On CCTV

In the latest development in the Vazegate scandal, another car - connected with the Antilia bomb scare that was reported stolen - was spotted on the CCTV footage, adding to crucial pieces of evidence collected by the NIA so far in the probe along with the investigation into the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren. As per NIA sources, the Maruti Eco that was stolen from Aurangabad in 2020, was a part of a plan that was hatched in 2020 which involved placing explosives in a stolen car near the residence of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia in South Mumbai. It is pertinent to point out that the stolen Maruti Eco in question allegedly belonged to a person from Jalna who had registered a complaint alleging that his car was stolen from Aurangabad last year.

As per NIA sources, the stolen Maruti Eco has not been tracked yet but the number plates of the car were recovered from the Mithi river bed last week by the NIA. Along with the number plates, CPUs, DDRs, and other evidence were fished out of the Mithi river by the NIA sleuths on Sunday using 11 divers. The Maruti Eco is the 8th car and 9th vehicle overall that has been connected to this case. The green Scorpio, white Innova, two black Mercedes, one black Volvo and a Landcruiser Prado were seized first, following which a car registered to Vaze's name was also finally seized. Since then, a bike registered to Meena George (purported 'mystery woman') and this Maruti Eco have been added to the list.

Sachin Vaze's March 4 plan uncovered

In a sensational development in the Vazegate scandal, Republic has now accessed CCTV footage from March 4 in which suspended Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze is seen near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) - the same day that businessman Mansukh Hiren was found dead. In a late-night development in the probe into the Mansukh Hiren murder and the Antilia bomb scare probe on Monday and the early hours of Tuesday, the NIA had taken Sachin Vaze to CST railway station and Kalwa railway station and recreated the crime scene. Now, Republic has accessed the 40-second-long CCTV footage from March 4 where Sachin Vaze is seen near the CST station.

As per sources, Sachin Vaze exited the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) office at 6.30 pm on March 4 following which he reportedly scaled the walls of the Mumbai Police headquarters to avoid the CCTV cameras and exited through the Social Service branch's canteen side and reached the CST station at around 7 pm. As per sources, Sachin Vaze, in connection with whom 7 cars and one bike have been seized, then proceeded to take a train to Thane and reached the destination at 8.10 pm following which he made a phone call via a SIM card provided to him by bookie Naresh - who is currently in NIA custody. As per reports, Sachin Vaze, accompanied by constable Vinayak Shinde, then met businessman Mansukh Hiren following which he is said to have reached Byculla at 9.20 pm and is said to have called his aide Riyaz Kazi to ask him to bring his mobile phone to the Dongri Police Station. As per sources, Sachin Vaze's attempt to call Kazi to Dongri Police Station was an alleged attempt made by the now-suspended API to hoodwink investigation agencies by creating an alibi for himself. As per sources, other police officials were also involved in the act apart from the bookies and Vaze's associates.

Crime scene recreated at railway stations

The NIA recreated the crime scene - first at the CST station and then at the Kalwa station - using Sachin Vaze during the late hours on Monday and the intervening hours on Tuesday. Vaze was taken to platform number 4, which was cordoned off, and was then taken to the Kalwa station where he was asked to walk down the Kalwa railway bridge. The NIA had also conducted late-night raids on Saturday, in a bid to recover more evidence in its probe of the Antilia bomb scare and mysterious death case of Mansukh Hiren, after the special NIA court extended Sachin Vaze's custody till April 7.