Sachin Vaze Seen Riding Sports Bike Seized By NIA On Mumbai-Ladakh Roadtrip With Full Gear

In the latest development in the Vazegate scandal concerning Sachin Vaze, Republic TV on Tuesday accessed more visuals of the suspended API, wherein he is seen riding a luxury Italian sports bike 'Benelli' allegedly on a road trip from Mumbai to Ladakh. The bike that was seized by the NIA on Monday is registered in the name of the purported 'mystery woman' Meena George - an associate of Vaze - who was also taken into custody last week. With the latest visuals of the two-wheeler, the NIA has found another link between Sachin Vaze and his associate, who had allegedly walked in to the Trident hotel where Vaze had been staying before his arrest amid the Antilia bomb scare probe.

In the visuals, the bike is clearly outfitted for a long tour, with external storage space added. The bike had been seized on Monday from Daman, after 7 cars had been recovered in the probe.

Sachin Vaze & Mystery woman

On April 2, the NIA took into custody the mystery woman in connection with Sachin Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren murder probe and the Antilia bomb scare case. Meena George was arrested from the Mumbai airport on Thursday following which her residence was raided by the sleuths. She allegedly kept track of Sachin Vaze's accounts and was reportedly spotted with Sachin Vaze at luxury hotel Trident with a cash counting machine on February 16.

The luxury bike was the latest addition to a long list of vehicles recovered by the agency in connection with the two cases. To date, the NIA has seized eight different vehicles which were allegedly used by Sachin Vaze for various reasons surrounding the period of the incident. These include a Green Scorpio, white Innova, two black Mercedez Benz cars, a Land Cruiser Prado, a black Volvo, and a white Mitsubishi Outlander. Besides tracing the bike, the NIA has also recovered other important documents related to arrested inspector Sachin Vaze, sources said on Monday.

Sachin Vaze's visuals from March 4

Earlier in the day, Republic accessed CCTV footage from March 4 in which suspended Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze is seen near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) - the same day that businessman Mansukh Hiren was found murdered. As per sources, Vaze left his CIU office at 6.30 pm on March 4 following which he reportedly scaled the walls of the Mumbai Police headquarters to avoid the CCTV cameras and exited through the Social Service branch's canteen side and reached the CST station at around 7 pm.

As per sources, Sachin Vaze then proceeded to take a train to Thane and reached the destination at 8.10 pm following which he made a phone call via a SIM card provided to him by bookie Naresh - who is currently in NIA custody. As per sources, other police officials were also involved in the act apart from the bookies and Vaze's associates.

The NIA recreated the crime scene - first at the CST station and then at the Kalwa station - using Sachin Vaze during the late hours on Monday and the intervening hours on Tuesday.