In the latest development in the Maharashtra extortion racket, suspended Mumbai Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Vaze appeared before the Justice Chandival Commission on Monday. Vaze was brought to the Sessions Court on Monday afternoon in connection with the extortion case being probed by the NIA. He is said to depose against his former boss, ex Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in the case.

Sources have revealed that Sachin Vaze has reportedly raised certain health concerns and has requested for his treatment to be done at Surana hospital. The NIA is seeking to extend his custody till September 8, and is expected to file its first charge sheet in the case soon.

NIA seeks extension in Vaze's custody

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the Antilia bomb scare case and the Mansukh Hiren death case, has sought to extend the judicial custody of the prime accused API for two more days. Vaze's custody is set to end by September 6 but the NIA seeks to extend it till September 8. Sachin Vaze's police custody was earlier extended by 30 days on the grounds that NIA is to file a charge sheet in the case by next week. Besides Vaze, the central agency also seeks to extend the custody of accused inspector Sunil Mane for five days. The NIA is seeking their custody on the grounds that five other accused namely - Satish Motkuri, Pradeep Sharma, Anand Jadhav, Santosh Shelar, and Manish Soni - were arrested after Vaze and Mane were sent to custody.

Vazegate scandal

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh leveled 'extortion' charges against the Maharashtra Home Ministry after his transfer to the Home guard. In April, in an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, Param Bir Singh claimed that Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months who had 'set a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. After the SC directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry, Deshmukh stepped down as the Home Minister on moral grounds and was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.