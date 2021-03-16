‘Sachin Vaze Used This Car’: NIA Seizes Rs 5 Lakh, Scorpio Number Plate From Luxury SUV

Trouble mounted for suspended API Sachin Vaze after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday seized a black Mercedez car. As per the NIA, a cash amount of Rs 5 lakhs, some clothes, and a cash counting machine has been recovered from the vehicle. Moreover, the NIA revealed that it has recovered the same number plate that was used on the suspicious Scorpio car outside Antilia from the Mercedez which was parked at the Mumbai Police HQ.

Releasing an official statement NIA IG Anil Shukla said, "Today NIA seized a black Mercedez Benz. In the seizure, the same number plate in the Scorpio car was recovered from the Mercedez. More than Rs 5 lakh cash, clothes, and a cash counting machine has also been recovered. Sachin Vaze was driving the car. The owner of the car is yet to be identified." READ | NCP speaks on Sachin Vaze's suspension, says 'no attempt by Maha Govt to save anyone'

On Monday night, the investigation body seized a laptop, mobile phones, his iPad, and some documents from the suspended Mumbai Police API's office, sources said. The central investigating agency has also recorded statements of 5 Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) and two Crime Branch personnel so far. The controversial Mumbai Police cop, who has been suspended for his alleged involvement in the bomb scare near Mukesh Ambani's residence continues to remain in NIA custody till March 25.

NIA officials seized a laptop, mobile phones and some documents from Sachin Waze's office at Mumbai Police CIU last night. NIA has recorded statements of 5 CIU personnel and 2 Crime Branch personnel so far: Mumbai Police sources — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2021

Antilia bomb scare case

Mumbai API Sachin Vaze suspension comes in connection with the case pertaining to the recovery of a gelatin-laden SUV and a threat letter that was found abandoned near billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence on February 25. Days after the incident, the owner of the green Scorpio car in question, identified as Mansukh Hiren, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Kalwa creek.

Deceased owner Hiren's wife alleged that her husband's car was allegedly in the possession of API Sachin Vaze since November 2020. After the cop's alleged connection with Mansukh Hiren came to light, the case was transferred out of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch and subsequently to the NIA, with Devendra Fadnavis producing call records (CD-R) to support his claims regarding Vaze.

After over 12 hours of interrogation in relation to the bomb scare, the NIA arrested Vaze on Saturday, even as he denied any involvement in the crime. An NIA special court thereafter remanded him to NIA custody till March 25. As per sources, the NIA is also attempting to ascertain the identity of the person who was captured by a CCTV camera - clad in a PPE suit - and walking out of the vehicle parked outside Antillia on February 25.