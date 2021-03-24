'Sachin Vaze Was Just An Extortion Officer', Alleges Former DCP Ravindranath Angre

As the scandalous Vazegate continues to unravel minute-by-minute, the Mumbai Police force's reputation has sustained a severe dent with the now-suspended API Sachin Vaze's alleged role in the Antilia bomb scare coming to the fore. The former Mumbai Police API, who carries several controversies on his record, was arrested on March 13 and has been remanded to NIA custody till March 25. Even as the newly-appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale strives to restore the force's glory and reputation, several veterans have expressed displeasure at the scandal that has now rocked the Mumbai Police.

Former Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ravindranth Angre, while speaking to Republic TV, asserted that the Mumbai Police's image had been tainted with the Vazegate scandal that has now broken. Angre, a retired cop now, affirmed that because of one officer's deeds, the entire force cannot be disregarded considering that the Mumbai Police has made a name for its self across the country over the past several years.

"Just because of a crime by a small officer like Sachin Vaze, the image of Mumbai Police has been tainted. 'Sachin Vaze was just an extortion officer', alleges former DCP Ravindranath Angreed. This does not mean that the entire Mumbai Police is corrupt," Angre said on Wednesday. READ | Sachin Vaze's driver tells agencies Antilia Scorpio parked at Mumbai Police HQ many times

Denouncing Sachin Vaze, Angre said, "I want to clarify that Sachin Vaze is not an encounter specialist. There were 7-8 officers under Pradeep Sharma, he was one of them. He cannot claim to be an encounter specialist. He was a junior-level officer. He is a vasooli officer. Wherever he goes, he just does extortion."

Vazegate explodes

In a fresh update amid the scandalous 'Vazegate' concerning arrested Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze, Republic Media Network on Wednesday accesses exclusive details of Sachin Vaze's stay at 5-star hotel Trident in Mumbai in February, just before his arrest by the NIA. As per information received from sources, Sachin Vaze's stay in the 5-star hotel's room no 1964 was allegedly funded by a businessman who runs a tour and travel company. It is at this hotel where it is believed part of the Antilia bomb scare was plotted.

A detailed investigation by the probing agencies into the matter has revealed that a businessman had funded Sachin Vaze's stay in the 5-star hotel. The tour and travel company operator had allegedly paid around Rs 13 lakh to Vaze after the latter had contacted him in connection to a pending case at Kanjurmarg Police Station.

Moreover, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, has filed an application before a special Mumbai court. The central investigation agency's plea seeks to invoke the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the probe against now-suspended Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze and his alleged involvement in the Antilia bomb scare matter. As per sources, the court is set to hear NIA's plea tomorrow.