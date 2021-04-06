Sachin Vaze's Carefully Crafted March 4 Alibi Busted By CCTV As Republic Accesses Clincher

In yet another super exclusive, Republic TV’s SIT has accessed the final visual clincher of March 4. Contrary to Vaze’s assertion that he was at the CIU headquarters, 39 seconds of CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV shows that Sachin Vaze had come up with an alibi to cover up his crime.

Sachin Vaze was captured in CCTV cameras at 7:01 PM on March 4th evening at the Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in South Mumbai. This just minutes after Vaze walked out of the Mumbai Police headquarters by scaling a wall near the social service branch.

According to top sources, he exited from the canteen of the social service branch to avoid being captured on camera. Little did he know, the sharp eyes of the investigators would fish him out from the crowd moving towards the CSMT station.

At 7:01 pm on March 4, Vaze was seen in this CCTV footage walking towards the CSTM station. Vaze was seen walking alone while his associates at the CIU office were busy creating an alibi for him. He was caught on camera near GPO which is barely few minutes away from the Mumbai Police headquarters. Top sources in Maharashtra ATS and NIA have confirmed that Vaze took the train from this very station to Thane to meet Mansukh Hiren on the day Mansukh is believed to have been murdered.

Sachin Vaze's March 4 Mansukh Hiren plan

Sachin Vaze left the CIU office around 6:30 pm. He left his mobile phone in office to create an alibi. Vaze reached Thane around 8:10 pm. He then called Mansukh Hiren using a SIM provided by bookie Naresh. Waze asked Mansukh Hiren to reach Ghodbunder road. He picked up Mansukh in his car in which constable Vinayak Shinde was already present Vaze took a train back to Byculla and asked his close aide Riyaz Kazi to get his mobile phone to Dongri police station.

This was the alibi that Sachin Vaze created to hoodwink the investigators. But what slipped Vaze’s mind was the CCTV cameras near the station. NIA has also recreated the scene at the VT station on Monday and are hopeful that in the coming days they would be in a position to arrest the other police officials who are involved in the criminal conspiracy.