Sachin Vaze's Drivers Grilled; Seized Innova's Clip At Police HQ Day After Bomb Scare Out

In the latest development in the Vazegate scandal, Republic has accessed exclusive details of the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) probe in the Antilia bomb scare and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren in relation to which suspended Mumbai police API Sachin Vaze has been arrested. Top sources informed that Sachin Vaze's drivers were questioned by the NIA regarding the whereabouts of the suspended API during the Antilia bomb scare and the murder of Mansukh Hiren and that the drivers have allegedly admitted to Sachin Vaze driving the green Scorpio car that was found laden with gelatin sticks outside Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence in South Mumbai on February 25.

Sources informed that one of Sachin Vaze's drivers allegedly confessed to the NIA of handing over the green Scorpio car to Sachin Vaze on February 17. Further, Republic has exclusively accessed footage that shows a white Innova - believed to have tailed the green Scorpio that was parked outside Antilia on February 25 - parked at the Mumbai Police headquarters on the same day (Feb 25). Sources informed that another driver working for Sachin Vaze had reportedly changed the number plates of the Innova car and reportedly parked the vehicle at the Mumbai Police headquarters.

Meanwhile, Sachin Vaze's Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) aide and now suspended API Riyaz Kazi was sent to NIA custody till April 16 after he was arrested by the agency on Sunday. The NIA argued that Kazi was working on Vaze's behest and has destroyed evidence, as confessed by Vaze. Seeking 10-day custody, NIA argued that they need to interrogate Kazi of his role in both Antilia bomb scare & Mansukh Hiren death case. The NIA also summoned and interrogated former encounter cop Pradeep Sharma on multiple occasions to probe his connection with Sachin Vaze and his role in the two cases that are being probed.

Recovery of luxury vehicles

NIA had earlier traced a luxury Italian sports bike 'Benelli' from Daman that was registered in the name of 'mystery woman' since identified as Meena George, who is under the agency's scanner for her alleged connections with Sachin Vaze. NIA has seized eight different vehicles which were allegedly used by Sachin Vaze for various reasons surrounding the period of the incident. These include a Green Scorpio and white Innova mentioned above, two black Mercedez Benz cars, a Land Cruiser Prado, a black Volvo, and a white Mitsubishi Outlander, with the last being the only one that is owned by Vaze, though he used all the others in some way or the other. Besides tracing the bike, the NIA has also recovered other important documents related to arrested inspector Sachin Vaze, sources said on Monday. Sachin Vaze was also taken to the Mithi river on March 28 from where the NIA and the divers recovered the contents of his CIU office, including computers, hard disks, a printer, two identical fake number plates, CCTV DDRs and more.

Antilia bomb scare & Mansukh Hiren death case

On February 25, at around 3 PM, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence in the intervening night prior. Later, on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. The deceased's wife, however, alleged murder and put forth that Sachin Vaze was actually using the car since November.

Shortly, then-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze who had actually been put in charge of the Antilia case, was arrested by NIA on March 13 for his alleged involvement. While Vaze has been suspended again from police service amid the NIA arresting him and taking him into custody, his superior - then Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh was transferred to Home Guards due to 'lapses' in the probe. He then sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, HM Anil Deshmukh and Gov Koshyari alleging that Deshmukh had demanded from Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from 1750 pubs in Mumbai per month. Deshmukh was forced to resign from his post after a CBI inquiry was ordered against him by the Bombay HC, since upheld by the Supreme Court. Vaze, meanwhile, has been sent to judicial custody at Taloja jail till April 23 in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case, while Maharashtra govt has ordered an inquiry into Param Bir Singh as to how Vaze went 'rouge' in the Antilia case while under Singh. The CBI will also question Anil Deshmukh with regards to the case on Wednesday.