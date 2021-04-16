Sachin Vaze's Former CIU Aide Riyaz Kazi Sent To Judicial Custody Till April 23

Suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze's former colleague and aide Riyaz Kazi was sent to judicial custody on Friday after the NIA did not seek his further custody in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren death case. Kazi has been remanded till April 23 – the same date when Vaze’s custody at the Taloja jail comes to an end.

Following his arrest on April 11, Kazi remained in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for 5 days, during which the API was quizzed about his role in the two cases. The NIA claims that Kazi has confessed to working on the behest of Sachin Vaze and destroyed various incriminating evidence for the suspended officer.

On Monday, the Mumbai Police suspended API Riyaz Kazi, a day after his arrest in connection with the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren death case. In the face of controversy over multiple summonses by the central agency, Kazi was transferred out of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch earlier in March. In light of his arrest and serious accusations of conspiring with Sachin Vaze, the Police on Monday suspended Kazi from his duty.

Antilia bomb scare & Mansukh Hiren death case

On February 25, at around 3 PM, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence the intervening night prior. Later, on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. The deceased's wife, however, alleged murder and put forth that Sachin Vaze was actually using the car since November.

Shortly, then-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze who had actually been put in charge of the Antilia case was arrested by NIA on March 13 for his alleged involvement. Vaze has been sent to judicial custody at Taloja jail till April 23 in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case.