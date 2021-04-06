Sachin Vaze's March 4 Visuals OUT: Jumped Wall To Avoid CCTV Cameras; Took CST-Thane Train

In a sensational development in the Vazegate scandal, Republic has now accessed CCTV footage from March 4 in which suspended Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze is seen near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) - the same day that businessman Mansukh Hiren was found murdered. In a late-night development in the probe into the Mansukh Hiren murder and the Antilia bomb scare probe on Monday and the early hours of Tuesday, the NIA had taken Sachin Vaze to CST railway station and Kalwa railway station and recreated the crime scene. Now, Republic has accessed the 40-second-long CCTV footage from March 4 where Sachin Vaze is seen near the CST station.

Fresh Vazegate clincher: Sachin Vaze took train to Thane

As per sources, Sachin Vaze exited the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) office at 6.30 pm on March 4 following which he reportedly scaled the walls of the Mumbai Police headquarters to avoid the CCTV cameras and exited through the Social Service branch's canteen side and reached the CST station at around 7 pm. As per sources, Sachin Vaze, in connection with whom 7 cars and one bike have been seized, then proceeded to take a train to Thane and reached the destination at 8.10 pm following which he made a phone call via a SIM card provided to him by bookie Naresh - who is currently in NIA custody. As per reports, Sachin Vaze, accompanied by constable Vinayak Shinde, then met businessman Mansukh Hiren following which he is said to have reached Byculla at 9.20 pm and is said to have called his aide Riyaz Kazi to ask him to bring his mobile phone to the Dongri Police Station. As per sources, Sachin Vaze's attempt to call Kazi to Dongri Police Station was an alleged attempt made by the now-suspended API to hoodwink investigation agencies by creating an alibi for himself. As per sources, other police officials were also involved in the act apart from the bookies and Vaze's associates.

Crime scene recreated at railway stations

The NIA recreated the crime scene - first at the CST station and then at the Kalwa station - using Sachin Vaze during the late hours on Monday and the intervening hours on Tuesday. Vaze was taken to platform number 4, which was cordoned off, and was then taken to the Kalwa station where he was asked to walk down the Kalwa railway bridge. The NIA had also conducted late-night raids on Saturday, in a bid to recover more evidence in its probe of the Antilia bomb scare and mysterious death case of Mansukh Hiren, after the special NIA court extended Sachin Vaze's custody till April 7.

Recovery of luxury vehicles

NIA on Monday traced a luxury Italian sports bike 'Benelli' from Daman that was registered in the name of 'mystery woman' since identified as Meena George, who is under the agency's scanner for her alleged connections with Sachin Vaze. NIA has seized eight different vehicles which were allegedly used by Sachin Vaze for various reasons surrounding the period of the incident. These include a Green Scorpio, white Innova, two black Mercedez Benz cars, a Land Cruiser Prado, a black Volvo, and a white Mitsubishi Outlander. Besides tracing the bike, the NIA has also recovered other important documents related to arrested inspector Sachin Vaze, sources said on Monday. Sachin Vaze has also been taken to the Mithi river on March 28 from where the NIA and the divers recovered the contents of his CIU office, including computers, hard disks, a printer, two identical fake number plates, CCTV DDRs and more. Earlier, it was also revealed that Sachin Vaze had raided a Mumbai pub later the same night to continue laying a false trail.

Sachin Vaze, Antilia & Mansukh Hiren

On February 25, at around 3 pm, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 am, intervening night on between Wednesday-Thursday. Later on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. With the deceased's wife alleging murder, Maharashtra ATS probed and arrested a bookie and convicted cop Vinayak Shinde in connection with Hiren's murder. Meanwhile, then-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze was arrested by NIA on March 13 for his alleged involvement in placing explosives in the aforementioned car.