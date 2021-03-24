Sachin Vaze's Stay At Trident's Room 1964 Was Funded By A Businessman; Cop Took Rs 13 Lakh

In a fresh update amid the scandalous 'Vazegate' concerning arrested Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze, Republic Media Network on Wednesday accesses exclusive details of Sachin Vaze's stay at 5-star hotel Trident in Mumbai in February, just before his arrest by the NIA. As per information received from sources, Sachin Vaze's stay in the 5-star hotel's room no 1964 was allegedly funded by a businessman who runs a tour and travel company. It is at this hotel where it is believed part of the Antilia bomb scare was plotted.

Republic TV accesses details of Sachin Vaze's stay in Room No. 1964

A detailed investigation by the probing agencies into the matter has revealed that a businessman had funded Sachin Vaze's stay in the 5-star hotel. The tour and travel company operator had allegedly paid around Rs 13 lakh to Vaze after the latter had contacted him in connection to a pending case at Kanjurmarg Police Station.

Sources from the probe agencies reveal that Sachin Vaze had asked the businessman to put in a request in the Police Station for the transfer of his case to the Crime Branch and in return he had asked the businessman to make arrangements for his stay in the luxury hotel for 100 days. The businessman, as per sources, had offered three options- Taj in Colaba, Trident and Oberoi at Nariman Point. Out of these three options, ex-API Sachin Vaze had chosen to stay in Trident, which was charging around Rs 10,000 per night. As mentioned, the businessman had given Sachin Vaze Rs 13 lakh for the same.

Earlier in another explosive lead, Republic had learned that the mystery woman from Gujarat, who was spotted meeting Sachin Vaze during his stay at Trident with a cash-counting machine, had checked-in the hotel with him on February 16. She had left the hotel after 2 days.

Sachin Vaze used a fake Aadhaar card for his stay

Earlier on Tuesday, Republic TV had accessed Sachin Vaze's fake Aadhaar card, which he had used to check-in at the 5-star hotel, Trident, in Mumbai on February 16. The date of birth mentioned in the Aadhaar card is "1972" and the picture is that of Sachin Vaze from his younger days.

NIA sources on Monday told Republic TV that the conspiracy of the Antilia bomb scare was hatched in February when Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was staying in a 5-star hotel in Mumbai. They added that Vaze stayed in the hotel using a fake ID card in the name of "Sadashiv", for which proof has been accessed by Republic. Moreover, Vaze purportedly went to this hotel in an Innova on February 16 and left on February 20 in a Land Cruiser. As per sources, these vehicles used by Vaze are among those seized by the NIA and are visible in the CCTV recording. One more car linked to Vazegate has been seized on Tuesday, taking the total up to 6.

Antilla bomb scare case, death of Mansukh Hiren, and Sachin Vaze's arrest

On 25 February, at around 3 PM, the Mumbai Police was alerted to a green Scorpio parked outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani by the Antilia security, loaded with explosive gelatin sticks. Later on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream.

Hiran's wife Vimla alleged that her husband had left the house on the night of March 4 to meet an officer from the Kandivali crime branch, and did not return home. Furthermore, autopsy results showed several abrasions on Hiran's face and a cloth stuffed into his mouth, leading to an investigation. Maharashtra's Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis alleged that her husband's car was allegedly in Sachin Vaze's possession since November 2020 and that Vaze had forced Hiren to allegedly write a letter to the Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh, and Police Commissioner. Vaze, who was up till that time the lead investigator in the Antilia bomb probe, was transferred within the Mumbai Police, then arrested by NIA and sent to custody till March 25 - after a Thane court denied him bail - and was also then suspended.

(Image: PTI, Republicworld.com)