Sachin Vaze's Woes Compound As His Associate Riyazuddin Kazi Agrees To Turn NIA Approver

In another blow to Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze, his close associate Riyazuddin Kazi has agreed to turn approver for the NIA in the Antilia bomb scare case. Kazi, who has been extensively grilled by the agency, reportedly collected the Digital Video Record of CCTVs installed in the housing society where Vaze resided on February 27. It is suspected that it was collected to destroy evidence that could implicate Vaze. This development comes on a day when the NIA invoked sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Vaze. Kazi, an Assistant Police Inspector, has already been transferred out of Mumbai Police's Crime Intelligence Unit.

Antilia bomb scare and Sachin Vaze's arrest

At around 3 pm on February 25, the security officer of Antilia- Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai informed the Gamdevi Police Station of a suspicious 4-wheeler being parked on Carmichael Road. 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening note typewritten in English were recovered from the Mahindra Scorpio. The case took a new dimension after the vehicle's owner Mansukh Hiren was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5. While Hiren's wife accused Vaze of being responsible for her husband's death, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis produced Call Detail Record claiming that the Assistant Police Inspector was in constant touch with the deceased.

In her complaint, Hiren's wife also alleged that the aforesaid car was in Vaze's possession since November 2020. On March 8, the NIA took over the Antilia bomb scare case and registered an FIR under Sections 120 B, 286, 465, 473 and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4(a)(b)(i) of The Explosive Substances Act. After being grilled for nearly 12 hours on March 13, Vaze was arrested by the NIA and remanded to its custody till March 25 subsequently.

The NIA examined various luxury cars used by Vaze and recreated the crime scene. While the Central agency also took over the probe into Mansukh Hiren's death on March 20, the Maharashtra ATS continued to investigate the case. In fact, it even arrested convicted cop Vinayak Shinde and bookie Naresh Gaur for their role in the crime. However, the ATS handed over the probe to the NIA only on Wednesday after the Thane Sessions Court's order in this regard.