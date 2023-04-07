Sacred Journeys Made Seamless: PM Modi’s Vande Bharat Way To Spiritual Tourism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat train on Saturday, April 8 in Telangana. On the eve of the launch of the Vande Bharat express train between Secunderabad and Tirupati, PM Modi said that the move “will benefit tourism, particularly spiritual tourism. It will also boost economic growth.” The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, will connect IT City, Hyderabad with the Abode of Lord Venkateswara.

Tirupati, is the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana within a short span of three months, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The train will cut the time taken to travel between the two cities by almost three and a half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrim passengers.

With the launch of the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, there are now four train services under the Vande Bharat series to connect prominent tourist places in the country.

Vande Bharat trains connecting religious sites

Among the 13 operational Vande Bharat Express routes, four crucial routes connect some of India's most revered pilgrimage sites. They include the Vande Bharat trains on the routes New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai)-Shirdi, Secunderabad-Tirupati (to be launched on April 8).

Notably, the Mumbai-Solapur route covers Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur, and Alandi near Pune, all spiritual locations. The Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat train plies to Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, Shani Shingnapur. The Solapur district is known as the spiritual capital of Maharashtra while Nashik is the pilgrimage capital.

The Made in India Vande Bharat Express is equipped with advanced passenger amenities and it provides faster, more convenient travel services for rail users, boosts tourism, and helps promote economic development in the region.