Sacred Soil From 2000 Teerths & Water From 100 Rivers Brought For Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan

As Ayodhya gears up in anticipation of the foundation stone-laying ceremony on August 5, Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust revealed that water from more than 100 rivers was being brought down to Ayodhya for the ceremony. About 175 eminent guests will attend the event including PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and about 135 saints.

"Sacred soil from 2000 teerth places is being brought to Ayodhya. Water from more than 100 rivers is also being brought for the ceremony," revealed Champat Rai.

Invitation cards to have security codes

Champat Rai revealed that all invitation cards will have security codes that would work only once, to enter into the premises of the function. "Our invitation cards have a security bar code. If someone enters then that person will not be able to use the code to enter again. Our campus is secured, no electronics, pr cameras will be allowed.

"The invitation card distribution started in Ayodhya today. We are giving cards to the people of Ayodhya first. Outside people will be given cards as they come. No vehicle will be allowed into the premises beyond barrier 2. Everyone has to arrive 2 hours before the arrival of PM Modi by 10.30 am after that no one will be allowed inside the venue. PM's program will go on till about 2 pm," he said.

Read: Construction, Beautification Work On For Ayodhya Bypass At Rs 55 Cr: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan: 1,11,000 Laddoos Being Prepared Ahead Of Grand Ceremony

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

The foundation stone of the Ram Temple slated to be built in Ayodhya will be laid on August 5. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023- the year of the Uttar Pradesh State polls. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) which will construct the two-floor temple using Sompura Marbles - spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes. The trust is planning to contact 10 Crore families across 4 Lakh localities of the country for fund collection.

Read: Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: PM Modi, CM Yogi & Only 3 Others To Be On Stage; Read All Details

Read: 'Invitations With Security Codes': Champat Rai Shares Details Of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan