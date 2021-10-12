Five Indian Army soldiers laid their lives on Monday while securing the nation and citizens from the terrorists. Republic Media Network reached out to the family of the two Martyrs- Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh of Punjab and Sepoy Vaisakh H of Kerala’s Kollam district and learned that the family is extremely proud of the bravehearts as they lost their lives while serving for India. Amidst distressing developments, the relatives said that the soldiers have set an example for the young generation to come forward and stand by the country.

Jaswinder Singh's mother is still not informed about his son's bravery, added a relative.

The elder brother of Martyr Jaswinder Singh asserted, "Our mother is not well so we have not told her about this yet. He had talked to the kids two days ago at night and had visited home last in May when our father had died. He was again supposed to come home in November. I am very proud that he died while fighting and went while doing something for the country. We are sad but hearts are filled with pride."

Jaswinder Singh came from a family who has also devoted their lives to the Indian Army and has served the country.

"We should get inspired from him," says younger brother

Coming from the background of the Indian Army, Jaswinder Singh's dismissal surely left void however the spirit stood strong.

"We should take inspiration from his death. He left while doing something for the country and told us all to join the Indian Army, stand by the country and die for it if required," mentioned martyr's younger brother.

"Media with us but local MLA has still not visited"

Meanwhile, one of the uncles of the martyr expressed pride while talking about Singh however also added that the local leader has still not visited the village area where they all have come together.

"Entire media standing with the martyred's family, however, the Vidhayak (MLA) of the area has not reached out to us. Our son was very cooperative, used to work taking along juniors and seniors," said the uncle.

"I am proud of his death as he died for India," says father of Sepoy Vaishakh

Sepoy Vaishakh's uncle talked about the martyr's ambitious nature and showed the reporters his house which he had built with all his savings just four months ago.