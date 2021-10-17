SAD President Urges Punjab CM To Convene All-party Meeting Amid BSF Jurisdiction Row

Hitting out at the Central Government for extending the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in the neighbouring areas, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal has requested all parties to come together against the decision and further urged Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to convene an all-party meeting.

Taking to Twitter, the SAD President wrote, "The unilateral decision of the Centre to exponentially increase the territorial jurisdiction of the BSF in Punjab is an outright attack on the federal structure imbibed in the very essence of our constitution. This needs to be dealt with at a level above partisan lines."

Hence, I would humbly request all parties to come together against this draconian move and work as a united front. I implore CM @CHARANJITCHANNI to convene an all-party meet at the earliest so that the course of action can be decided at the earliest. (2/2) — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) October 17, 2021

Further requesting all the concerned parties for coming together, he hoped for the earliest course of action with a collective decision.

Earlier Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also condemned the Centre's decision and said that the BSF should be kept at the border and the other areas should be left for Punjab Police to maintain law and order. He also visited the Ajnala area of Amritsar that borders Pakistan and further made his statement. Speaking on the same, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi also called it a "direct attack on federalism" and urged Union Minister Amit Shah to roll back the decision.

Earlier, Badal took a jibe at the newly-appointed CM claiming that he was selling off the interests of the state to the Centre in a bid to retain power ahead of the Punjab Elections 2022. His remark came after the Central government empowered the Border Security Forces (BSF) to extend its jurisdiction in the border areas.

BSF jurisdiction extended in border states

Earlier on October 13, the Central Government amended the BSF Act and provided an extension on the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) on the border. It further empowered them to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from the International border along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.

The move has been taken with the aim of maintaining "zero tolerance" against terrorism, cross-border crimes, and further curb illegal activities linked to national security.

