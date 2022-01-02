SAD Slams Congress For 'doing Nothing' To Avenge Sacrilege Attempts; Invokes 1984 Massacre

With state elections overhead in Punjab, Political factions are hitting out at each other with fresh barbs. Wielding a fresh attack on the ruling Congress regime in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal Supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal denounced the CM Channi led Congress for not putting the culprits of the five-year-old sacrilege cases behind the bars. The SAD leader lambasted the grand old party, stating that the Congress regime has ‘done nothing to avenge the deliberate attack on the Gurudwaras and to uncover the evil plans.'

The fresh attack from Akali Dal comes in the backdrop of the recent sacrilege incidents in the state, where two persons were lynched to death, one each in Kapurthala Gurudwara and Golden Temple over the sacrilege attempts.

SAD attacks Congress over Sacrilege attempts; invokes 1984 massacre

The SAD leader made the aforementioned remarks while addressing an event in a state Gurdwara. He had also shared the same in a tweet, on Sunday, in which he wrote, “Congress party is playing politics on the issue of sacrilege for 5 yrs, deliberately doing nothing to uncover the evil plans. No attempts were made to identify the accused of sacrilege at Sri Harmandar Sahib too. A conspiracy is afoot to spoil the peace & harmony in society.”

Furthering his attack against the ruling party, he asked people that how can they trust Congress, as they have failed to deliver justice to Sikhs. Invoking the memories of the 1984 massacre, he said that the Congress party is the same, that had ‘rolled tanks and mortar guns’ in the Golden Temple.

In a separate Tweet, he wrote, “How can people expect justice from the Congress party which had rolled tanks and mortar guns into Sri Darbar Sahib & had carried out genocide against the Sikh community in 1984? It is of utmost importance to strengthen the panth as well as its representative party –Akali Dal.”



Shocked over Sirsa joining BJP: SAD Supremo Badal

Lashing out their another competition in the state- BJP, Sukhbir Singh Badal stated that the BJP is trying to hold control of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and it was ‘shocking’ that the head of the committee, Manjinder Singh Sirsa joined the BJP. He stated that Sirsa has ‘used’ the 800 martyrs of farmers protests to make political gains. “The BJP is trying to wrest control of the DSGMC. It was shocking that MS Sirsa, who was heading the committee, had joined the BJP. This amounts to using the bodies of the 800 martyrs of the Kisan Andolan to further one’s political career. He should be ashamed of it,” he wrote in the last tweet in the thread.

The remarks come at a time when SAD is in a soup, as the party's General Secretary BS Manjitha absconded after being named in the FIR in a drug racketing case.

