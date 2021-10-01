SAD Slams Delay In Procurement Of Paddy; Says 'Centre Taking Revenge Against Farmers'

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday expressed strong opposition to the Central Government's decision to postpone the procurement of paddy to October 11 at the eleventh hour. The paddy procurement from Punjab and Haryana was supposed to begin from October 1 but was delayed due to recent heavy rainfall, the Food Ministry said on Thursday.

The Akali Dal has claimed that the Centre's move is aimed at getting back at the farmers for the ongoing protests. Dr Daljit Cheema, SAD Spokesperson has called for the immediate withdrawal of the order to postpone the paddy procurement.

"The Centre, nor the state government is concerned about farmers' welfare. I do not understand what kind of revenge is being taken from farmers. Shiromani Akali Dal firmly stands with the farmers. I call on the Government to withdraw its order immediately or be ready to face the wrath of the farmers," Cheema said in a video message.

The original procurement date of paddy at MSP for the year 2021-2022 Kharif marketing season was October 1 in Punjab. But due to the recent heavy downpour in Punjab and Haryana, the maturity of paddy has been delayed and the moisture content in the fresh arrival at present is beyond the permissible limit, the Food Ministry said in a letter to the State government.

Paddy procurement delayed in Punjab, Haryana

“Therefore, keeping in view the interest of farmers and to avoid any inconvenience to them, it has been decided that the procurement of paddy under MSP would commence from October 11, 2021, in Punjab and Haryana so as to accept paddy stock as per FAQ specifications,” it added.

The States were asked to direct their agencies to dry the paddy which has already arrived and ensure that any further produce is brought to the mandi only after proper drying.

The delay in procurement comes against the backdrop of several protests over the stringent specifications issued for the government’s purchase of paddy this year. The government has lowered the permissible limits for moisture content, foreign matter, and discoloured, sprouted or damaged grains.