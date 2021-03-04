SAD Stages Walkout From Assembly Against Rising Fuel Prices In Punjab

The Shiromani Akali Dal MLAs on Thursday staged a walkout from the Punjab assembly while protesting over the fuel prices hike, demanding a reduction in the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel in the state. The party MLAs raised slogans against the Amrinder Singh government at the end of zero-hour in Punjab Vidhan Sabha. SAD leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon said that the people of Punjab will act against the state government if the VAT is not reduced from diesel, petrol and cooking gas.

SAD demands cut in VAT

Addressing the media, SAD leader Dhillon said that his party is ready to fight against the Centre for the imposition of heavy taxes on petrol and diesel. But firstly, the state government should reduce the imposition of 27.26% fuel taxes, he said. In his statement, Dhillon asserted, "We are ready to support them (the Punjab government) in their protest against the central government in Delhi on the hike in prices but before starting the protest in Delhi, we demand that the state government should reduce the tax they have imposed on petrol and diesel. Punjab state government has imposed 27.26 per cent tax on petrol and diesel without any reason and we demand them to reduce it."

After staging a walk-out in the Assembly when a substantive motion moved by the party to discuss the issue was rejected by the Speaker, an effigy of the Cong govt was burnt under the leadership of Sharanjit Dhillon to protest against the injustice meted out to state employees. pic.twitter.com/oGZLxR3opB — Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) March 3, 2021

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia took on Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar for fooling common people. He said that it is known that the Centre has imposed high taxes on fuel, but the state government can reduce the total price of fuel by decreasing the VAT imposed on it. Majithia said, "The government is trying to fool the common man. Sunil Jakhar created a ‘drama’ saying that the Centre has the power to reduce the taxes on petrol and diesel. We agree that the Centre has the power to do so but the state government on its part should also reduce the VAT imposed on the fuel."

Along with the slogans, the SAD MLAs were seen holding pamphlets during the protest with “Punjab need answers” written on them. Also, on Thursday morning, the MLAs reached the assembly on bullock carts to protest against the tax levied by the state government. Petrol price has already surged past the Rs 100-mark at some places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which levy the highest VAT on the fuel. However, the petrol price in Chandigarh is at Rs 87.73 per litre and diesel at Rs 81.17 per litre.

