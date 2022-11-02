SAD Suspends Senior Leader & Former SGPC Chief Bibi Jagir Kaur From Party

In a major political update from the state of Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has suspended former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur after the latter was adamant to contest the next SGPC elections, which was scheduled to be held on November 9. The current SGPC president is Harjinder Singh Dhami.

Bibi Jagir Kaur, who has been the head of SGPC three times, was preparing to contest against the party herself this time. Party leaders, however, were continuously pressurising Jagir Kaur not to contest the elections, but Jagir did not agree to it. Party leader Sikander Singh Maluka said that after holding several meetings Bibi Jagir Kaur was adamant to contest SGPC elections.

Maluka said a committee was constituted and after their recommendations, the party suspended her. Kaur was expressing her desire to contest the election on her own, while the party's tradition has been that the head is decided in the General House, and the party supports that candidate. Kaur was constantly engaged in her promotion.

SAD suspends former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur

While Kaur was working on getting support, top party leaders, including party chief Sukhbir Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia, had to hold meetings with SGPC members to make sure that they stick to the stand of the party.

Notably, Bibi Jagir Kaur was the first woman to be elected president of the SGPC for the second time in September 2004. She held the same post from March 1999 to November 2000.

The SGPC is an organisation responsible for the management of Gurdwaras in the states of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh. SGPC also administers Darbar Sahib in Amritsar. It is governed by the president of SGPC. The SGPC manages the security, financial, facility maintenance and religious aspects of Gurdwaras as well as keeping archaeologically rare and sacred artefacts, including weapons, clothes, books and writings of the Sikh Gurus.