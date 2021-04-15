Sadananda Gowda Speaks To Republic TV On Centre's Efforts To Boost Remdesivir Production

Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizer DV Sadananda Gowda on Thursday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. During his conversation, the Union Minister shed more light on India's efforts to boost production capacity and the stockpiling of Remdesivir.

When asked to comment on the government's recent announcement that there will be an increase in the production of Remdesivir, Gowda said, "Right from December onwards COVID-19 cases had gone down considerably. The shelf-life of Remdesivir is only 3 months and the government had decided to slow down the production due to a decline in cases. This was also one of the reasons why India started exporting the drug."

Stating that after February the number of Coronavirus cases in the country has again increased, the Union Minister informed that the production of Remdesivir has also been increased and the government has also banned its export. He said that as soon as the number of cases increased, a crucial meeting was called to boost the production of the drug.

When asked that when are people likely to see the increased supplies of Remdesivit hit the market, Gowda said that it takes 21 days for the manufacturing of this drug. He said, "I think within a week or so we will have a full-strength of manufacturing and there will be no scarcity at all." As of now, India has sufficient stock of the medicine," he added.

Speaking about the artificial scarcity of the drug, Gowda said, "We have already issued directions to the authorities to avoid the black marketing of the drug." Commenting on the vaccine shortage complaint by the states across the country, the Union Minister said that there are sufficient vaccine doses available and with the approval of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, every citizen of the country will be inoculated very soon.

As the world continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, India has so far has reported over 1,40,74,564 COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,24,29,564 have recovered, while 1,73,123 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 2,00,739 new cases, 93,528 fresh recoveries and 1,038 deaths have been registered. Currently, the total number of active cases in India is 14,71,877.

In the latest development, one of the six empowered groups under the central government has now initiated action to avoid panic regarding the availability of medical Oxygen. The Oxygen reserves of the states are now set to be reviewed by the Centre. As per sources, the Health Ministry and the Steel Ministry are said to jointly review the situation in high burden states.

According to the report shared by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of Coronavirus samples tested up to April 14, 2021, is 26,20,03,415. ICMR also informed that the number of samples tested on April 14 is 13,84,549. Meanwhile, the Health Department, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far stands at 11,44,3,238.

