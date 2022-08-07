Saddam Hussain, Kingpin Of 'sextortion' Gang Arrested By Delhi Police From Haryana

In a breaking development, the kingpin of an interstate gang of extortionists based in the Mewat area of Haryana was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell on Sunday August 7. As per a statement of the Special Cell of Delhi Police, a single-shot pistol along with two live cartridges were recovered from the gangster, identified as Saddam Hussain.

The gang's strategy involved sending friend requests to naïve individuals in Delhi while pretending to be ladies on social media sites. The gang members would lure the victims to have indecent chat with them and then trick them into filming compromising videos.

They would then threaten their victims to extort money from them by telling them that their videos will be posted online if they refused to pay money to the gang.

Notably, police had announced a Rs 20,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the leader of the gang, Saddam Hussain.

'Sextortion' racket busted in West Delhi's Paschim Vihar

In a separate incident in December last year, Delhi Poilice had busted an alleged ‘sextortion’ gang with the arrest of its kingpin accused of extorting about Rs 1.2 crore from over a dozen people in the last one year.

Similar to the case of Saaam Hussain's gang, this gang too sent ‘friend requests’ to their targets using fake profiles and talked to them posing as women on Facebook Messenger app and WhatsApp, police had said.

The gang operated its activities from a flat it had taken on rent in Paschim Vihar. The flat was located and its landlord was also interrogated, a senior police officer had said.