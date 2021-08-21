'Saddened Beyond Words...': PM Modi, HM Shah Pay Tribute To Former UP CM Kalyan Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that he was saddened beyond words to learn about the demise of former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh on Saturday. The veteran leader breathed his last at 89 years of age after battling prolonged illness at a hospital in Lucknow.

PM Modi condoles Kalyan singh's demise

"I am saddened beyond words. Kalyan Singh Ji… statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader, and great human. He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh," said PM Modi in a tweet. "Spoke to his son Shri Rajveer Singh and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," he added.

Recalling the qualities of the seasoned politician, PM Modi said Kalyan Singh was firmly rooted in Indian values and took pride in our centuries-old traditions. He gave voice to crores of people belonging to the marginalized sections of society and made numerous efforts towards the empowerment of farmers, youngsters, and women, said the Prime Minister.

"Generations to come will remain forever grateful to Kalyan Singh Ji for his contributions towards India’s cultural regeneration," he wrote further.

HM Amit Shah pays tribute to Kalyan Singh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also offered heartfelt condolences over Kalyan Singh's death, saying that the country has lost a true patriot, honest and devout politician today.

"Babuji was like a massive banyan tree, under whose shadow the organization of BJP flourished and expanded. As a true worshiper of cultural nationalism, he served the country and the people throughout his life. This country and future generations will always be indebted for their immense contribution," wrote HM Shah, paying tributes to the late BJP leader.

Shah also stated that as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Kalyan Singh realized the concept of good governance with his devotion and political skills.

"It is rare to find a great personality like respected Kalyan Singh ji, a strong nationalist who lives in the hearts of the people. By his diligence, while holding various constitutional posts, Babuji made his unique contribution to the progress of the country by connecting the farmers, poor, and deprived sections with the mainstream of development. I bow down to such a great and ideal life dedicated to the nation, religion, and people. The country and the entire BJP family is mourning his death," the Home Minister said.

Kalyan Singh passes away

The senior BJP leader had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) since July 4. On Friday, his condition deteriorated following which he was placed on dialysis.

Born on January 5, 1932, Kalyan Singh, served two terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He was appointed the Governor of Rajasthan in 2014 and served the state for a full five five-year term.