'Saddened': PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he is saddened by the unfortunate demise of Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Saddened by the unfortunate demise of Minister in Odisha Government, Shri Naba Kishore Das Ji. Condolences to his family in this tragic hour. Om Shanti."

Das was shot and critically injured when he got out of his car Sunday morning and was allegedly shot at by Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district.

The 60-year-old BJD leader was airlifted from Jharsugada to Bhubaneshwar with gunshot wounds to the left chest, hospital officials said.

"The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But despite best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries," the statement said.

In a statement, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik describing Das as a 'grass root person' said, "I am shocked and distressed over the very unfortunate demise of Minister Naba Kishore Das."

"He was an asset for both the Govt and the party. He has successfully carried many initiatives in the health department to the benefit of the people. As a leader, he was instrumental in strengthening Biju Janata Dal," the CM said.