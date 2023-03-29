President Murmu Expresses Grief Over Death Of Parliamentarian Girish Bapat

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed condolence over the demise of parliamentarian Girish Bapat and said he was a grassroots leader who contributed to the development of Pune and Maharashtra.

Bapat (72), who was ailing for the last one-and-a-half-years, was BJP’s Lok Sabha member from Pune.

He passed away at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune on Wednesday. “Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Girish Bapat, Member of Parliament from Pune. He was a grassroots leader who contributed to the development of Pune and Maharashtra and worked for well-being of the people. Condolences to his family and followers,” Murmu tweeted.

Bapat had served as the MLA five times from the Kasba Peth constituency. He was elected to Lok Sabha in 2019.