Sadhguru Bats For Independence Of Temples From Govt Control, Highlights Value Of Devotion

While interacting with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the issue of freeing Temples of Tamil Nadu from state government's control, Sadhguru - founder of Isha Foundation, raised a critical question pertaining to the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. He asked why Hindu temples are still under government control while other religions have authority over their religious institutions.

"You ask how will you prevent corruption? So essentially you are saying is 87% of the population which belongs to this (Hindu) community, you believe that all of them are corrupt? You won't find a handful of people with the needed integrity and competence to manage the temples? When all other religions - Islam, Christianity, Sikhs, Jains everybody can manage their religious institutions, only Hindus are so corrupt that they cannot manage their temples?" Sadhguru said. READ | Sadhguru urges TN political parties to free temples from 'clutches of govt'

Further answering Arnab's question of tackling corruption if temples are independently run, Sadhguru said, "Everybody says if you free temples from government, it will go into the hands of brahmins, they will again exploit you. So let us understand the structure of the society. In this society, different duties were assigned to different people, which over a period of time became a caste system. So when it comes to brahmins - education, knowledge-keeping, temples, spirituality was entrusted to them. They did become corrupt, exploitative and discriminatory to a point it became apartheid and untouchability were bred out of it. But today we have laws in the country that you cannot practice such things. These things happened when there were no such laws. Today we have clear laws that all citizens are equal."

Sadhguru also gave an example of the Indian Army, where any citizen irrespective of caste, creed and religion can join the army in contrast to the ancient practices when only Kshatriyas could join the army and were entrusted with the responsibility of strengthening the army.

Sadhguru said if one has to be in the Indian Army, he or she should have devotion for the country to a point that the person is willing to lay down his or her life for the country and the person also needs to have the required skills which can be taught to the person if he or she is willing to learn.

"Same goes for the temples, if you have the devotion for the temple and the deity, skill can be given to you. Right now there are people (from government managing the temples) who do not have devotion for the deity, it's just a job for them. How can you keep a temple alive when there is no devotee," Sadhguru said.

Free Tamil Nadu Temples campaign

Sadhguru has started a campaign of 'Free Tamil Nadu Temples. This campaign was started after the state government presented a report in the Madras High Court on the sorry state of the temples of the state. Sadhguru said that in 2020, a report was presented by the state government in the Tamil Nadu High Court in which it was said that no puja is performed in 11,999 temples as they have no revenue, while 37,000 out of 44,000 temples have less than Rs 10,000 income.

Quoting the government report, Sadhguru also said that 34,000 temples have only one person each to manage the temple. The puja, caretaking, security and other work of the temple is managed by a single person and his salary is less than minimum wages given under MGNREGA, according to the report, said Sadhguru calling it a systemic running down of the entire culture.

Through the 'Free Tamil Nadu Temples' campaign, Sadhguru intends to put forward his views of liberating the temples of Tamil Nadu from the clutches of government so they can be run independently while having periodic external audits over the functioning of the temples. He also thinks this campaign will have a domino effect on the larger question of the management of the temples across the country and freeing those who are managed and run by the respective state governments.