Sadhguru Calls For Rural Development Amid Local Body Polls In Tamil Nadu

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Monday called for a focus on rural economy and development through active participation amid local body polls in Tamil Nadu. Speaking to reporters in Tamil Nadu he appealed to citizens to go out and vote in their respective panchayats. Sadhguru, however, declined to comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharing his video wherein the guru is speaking over CAA, NRC and the protests happening against those across India.

"Panchayat elections have been happening in Tamil Nadu. This is an election that we have tried to keep beyond party affiliations, religion, caste and creed; the rural population must elect that kind of people who will bring well being and development in this part of the country. Rural economy and well being is most important. 60% of the population lives here (in rural areas) and their well being can only make our nation progress," Sadhguru said.

The spiritual leader added, "This election is as important, if not more important, than a parliamentary election. The rural population has the freedom to govern themselves, allocate funds and develop themselves. We have to empower rural people with better education and facilities."

Local body polls after 3 years

A total of 158 Panchayats went to polls on Monday in the second and final phase of the local body polls in Tamil Nadu. Polling began at 7 am. About 1.28 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise to elect 38,916 panchayat members, 2,544 members of panchayat unions and 255 ward members of district panchayats. The first phase of polls to elect councilors, panchayat union presidents and ward members for the local bodies had concluded on Friday.

Sadhguru declined to comment on PM Modi sharing his video wherein the guru is speaking over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens and the protests happening against those across India. Taking to the micro-blogging site, PM Modi said Sadhguru's explanation on CAA was lucid and has brilliantly highlighted our culture of brotherhood. Earlier today, to denounce the fake news and myths surrounding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), PM Narendra Modi on Monday launched a Twitter campaign.

PM Modi's personal website and Mobile App's Twitter account said, "India Supports CAA because CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees and not about taking anyone’s citizenship away."

