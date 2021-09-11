As the United States marks 20 years of the deadly Al-Qaeda terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on September 11, 2001, spiritual leader Sadhguru has shed light on the unfolding of 'medieval anarchy' in Afghanistan. The anniversary of the 9/11 attacks comes in the shadow of a frantic withdrawal from war-stricken Afghanistan, which fell to the same terrorist rulers who gave safe haven to the plotters of the 2001 attacks.

The war-stricken country has once again fallen into the clutches of the Taliban, which continues to exploit the nation, its resources and instils terror among civilians.

"America's War on Terror is over but terror has once again enthroned in Afghanistan," said Sadhguru in a tweet on Saturday. "If we refer to ourselves as a civilized world, we cannot condone and must act to arrest unfolding of medieval anarchy in Afghanistan," he said.

A “war on terror” military campaign launched by the US government in 2001 had led to invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan, where the longest US war ended last month with a hasty withdrawal of troops. The massive airlift carried out by the US was punctuated by a suicide bombing that killed 169 Afghans and 13 American military personnel. The attack was attributed to a branch of the Taliban terrorist group.

The US is now concerned that al-Qaeda, the terror network behind 9/11, or affiliated terrorist organisations may regroup in Afghanistan, posing a danger to the world.

'World cannot be onlookers'

This is not the first time Sadhguru urged actions against the Talibani atrocities in Afghanistan. Earlier on August 15, when the terrorist group breached the capital city of Kabul after the fall of the government, the preacher called on global players to exert their influence and power in ensuring the sufferings of Afghans are minimized.

It is heartbreaking even to think what will happen to the women & girl children of #Afghanistan. The World cannot just be onlookers. It is important that major Powers in the World must exert their influence & power in ensuring their sufferings are minimized. -Sg — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) August 16, 2021

"What is happening in Afghanistan doesn’t belong in the 21st century. Particularly, what the women and children are facing cannot be allowed to continue. The world must respond to this blot on Humanity," tweeted Sadhguru.

On August 31, the Taliban gained control of the Kabul airport after the last batch of US troops left Afghanistan. Though the Taliban promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, it announced a 33-member caretaker Cabinet earlier this week, which neither has women nor mainstream politicians from previous regimes.