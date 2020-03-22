The Debate
Sadhguru Hails Janta Curfew As A 'spectacular Success', Says The Crisis Is A Test For Us

Spiritual leader Sadhguru on Sunday hailed the call for Janta Curfew by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called it a spectacular success

Spiritual leader Sadhguru on Sunday hailed the call for Janta Curfew by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called it a spectacular success. Joining Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Sadhguru stated that the important thing to understand is that the virus is not being carried by rats, mice, or mosquitoes, it is being carried by us which can be an advantage and disadvantage as well. He added that we should not be elated because a day's curfew like this is not going to solve our problem. 

"This is a social responsibilty. This is something we can do and we have to do because this is a test for us to show what kind of humans we are," said Sadhguru. 

Janta Curfew

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to implement a nationwide Janta Curfew - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. The Prime Minister stated that people should stay in their homes on March 22 and avoid going out unless it is extremely important.

