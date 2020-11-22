Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Wants Frontline Workers To Be Prioritised For COVID-19 Vaccination

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Saturday, November 21 said that frontline workers should be prioritised when a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available in the future. The spiritual leader, while speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020, said that high-risk populations should be prioritised during the vaccination of COVID-19, adding he would be the last to get vaccinated.

'Would be last one to get vaccinated'

"If you ask me about vaccines, I would be the last person to get vaccinated for any pandemic including COVID-19. Top priority should be accorded to high-risk population groups like policemen, doctors, and marginalised workers among others. They should get the vaccine first to arrest the pandemic in India," Sadhguru said while appearing at the event via video link.

Sadhguru said that the priority should also be accorded to elderly people who are at high risk of contracting severe COVID-19 disease.

The Indian government has reportedly drafted a plan for the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available. The plan has also been shared with state governments to gather inputs and make changes accordingly.

The government is also under the process of finalising the group of people who would be proritised after the vaccine is available, where frontline workers are expected to get a front seat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a review meeting on India's vaccine deployment strategy.

With the virus spreading rapidly across the globe, urgent vaccine roll-out has become the need of the hour. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), currently, there are more than 150 vaccine candidates being developed across the world with some in Phase 3 of human trials.

However, the global health body has warned that even if a vaccine is available by the end of this year, it may take several months into 2021 before a large chunk of the population could be vaccinated.

(With inputs from ANI)