Sadhguru Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji

Spiritual leader Sadhguru on Monday, December 30, took to microblogging website Twitter and expressed grief over the demise of Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami. Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 88 due to illness.

In his tweet, Sadhguru stated Swamiji to be an icon of piety and service and further termed his life to be an inspiration for generations to come.

Swamiji has also been closely associated with all the Sarsanghachalaks of RSS right from Guruji Golwalkar. He had recently met present RSS chief, Dr Mohan Bhagwat in Udupi. Swami was the head of Sri Pejavara Adokshaja Matha, one of the Ashta Mathas belonging to the Dvaita school of philosophy, founded by Sri Madhvacharya in Udupi.

READ: LK Advani pays tribute as Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away

CM Yediyurappa announces 3-day mourning period

Meanwhile, the Karnataka state government has announced three-day mourning from December 29-31, following the demise of Pejavara Mutt Seer.

"May Lord Krishna grant salvation to his soul. I would pray for the devotees to give them the strength to overcome their pain," said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

He announced a three-day mourning period in the state and said that all state respects will be paid to the seer.

READ: K’taka Deputy CM pays tribute to Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji of Pejawar Mutt

Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid an emotional tribute to Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami and termed the demise of Swamiji as 'irreparable damage to Sanatan Hindu society'.

Deeply Saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Shri Vishwesha Teertha Swami ji of the Shri Pejawara Matha, Udupi.



His life, his teachings and his thoughts will always be a source of inspiration to our society.



Om Shanti — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 29, 2019

According to ANI, Yogi apprised about Swamiji's close association with Ram Janmabhoomi movement and said that he was very happy after the Supreme Court announced its verdict. "Swami Ji's life, his thoughts and teachings will always inspire the nation and society. I pray for the peace of the departed soul," he added.

READ: Karnataka: State honours given to Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami

READ: Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami