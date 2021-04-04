Sadhguru Speaks To Arnab On 'Free Tamil Nadu Temples' Campaign & 'temple Towns' In State

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru, has spoken about freeing temples in Tamil Nadu from the clutches of the state government. While speaking with Arnab, Sadhguru revealed the reasons that drove him to start the campaign of freeing the temples of Tamil Nadu.

While upholding the importance of the temples across the country, Sadhuguru spoke about how the temples of Tamil Nadu are different. He said Tamil Nadu temples hold specific importance owing to the fact that the towns in the state have been built around the temples, which are usually called 'temple towns'.

"In Tamil Nadu, many towns are referred to as Temple Towns, because these towns first we built the temple and then our own homes. This is the nature of this culture," Sadhguru said.

Sadhguru said that in 2020, a report was presented by the state government in the Tamil Nadu High Court in which the government said that 11,999 temples no puja is performed as they have no revenue, while 37,000 out of 44,000 temples have less than Rs 10,000 income. Quoting the government report which it presented in the High Court, Sadhguru also said that 34,000 temples have only one person each to manage the temple that includes the puja, caretaking, security and other work of the temple is managed by a single person and his salary is less than minimum wages given under MGNREGA.

12,000 deities have been stolen, while the number of stolen sculptures runs in thousands, said Sadhguru citing the government report. "Many temples don't have the deities, they have put flex pictures and they are worshipping them," Sadhguru added.

"This is a systemic running down of an entire culture," he said while adding that the bureaucratic discrepancies of the state administration have been responsible for the running down of the temples. He also gave an example of Rameshwaram Temple by stating that Pal Dhuni puja doesn't happen at the Rameshwaram temple simply because the government deployed person gets transferred and commits discrepancies while handing over to the next person.

"They don't do the puja (at Rameshwaram) which has been happening for hundreds of years. Like this, there are many discrepancies. Basically, you are running a temple which is a subjective dimension of Tamil people, in a lay way you run the government office," Sadhguru said.

He opined that when all the religions including Islam, Sikhs, Christians, Jains have the authority to manage their religious institutions, why are Hindu temples being administered by the government. Government can regulate the working of temples but they shouldn't govern/administer the temples the way they are governing other institutions and businesses.

"Right now, you are converting all temples into badly maintained museums. They are just crumbling all over the place. You need to understand such work of art, these are all over 1000-year-old temples, built at a time when there were no machines, no trucks, no cranes. But, the way they moved these rocks, the way they engineered them, carved them. Granite is the hardest rock to carve, they did it. What kind of people are these? These were the people so fired with passion. They did not build great homes for themselves, they lived in thatched-roof huts but they built these kinds of temples. That's the kind of passion that created these temples. If you want these temples to be alive you need people who have that kind of passion for the deity and the temple otherwise it will be just a building," Sadhguru said.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.