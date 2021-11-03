Sadhguru Opposes Fireworks Ban On Diwali, Says 'Let Children Have Fun'

Many states in the country have banned the sale and use of firecrackers considering their impact on the environment, while Sadhguru, Founder of Isha Foundation, opposed the ban and offered a simple alternative. Sadhguru has urged the adults to sacrifice their share of burning firecrackers so that children can experience the joy of Diwali. The spiritual leader greeted the country on Diwali and further shared a video message on the need to burst firecrackers.

In the video, Sadguru said, “Concern about air pollution is not a reason to prevent kids from experiencing the joy of firecrackers. As your sacrifice for them, walk to your office for 3 days. Let them have the fun of bursting crackers".

He said, "I haven't lit crackers in quite a few years but as a child, bursting firecrackers meant a lot to me. From the month of September we will be dreaming of crackers and we would save some of them to burst after the festival too".

Sadhguru said, "Let not people who are suddenly 'environmentally active' say, 'No child should have crackers'".

Sadhguru further added, “Lighting up in joy, love, and consciousness is vital in times of crisis that could dump you into darkness. This Diwali, light up your Humanity to its full glory. Love & Blessings.”

Supreme Court cancels Calcutta high court’s firecracker ban

Earlier on November 1, the Supreme Court cancelled the Calcutta high court order concerning a complete ban on the sale and use of all firecrackers in the state. A vacation bench of the Apex court comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi said that certified green crackers can be sold and burst in areas where air quality is "good" or "moderate".

The Calcutta high court on October 29 held that there was no evidence established to ascertain that only green crackers were being sold or burst. It then went ahead to prohibit the sale of even green crackers considering the festive month beginning with Kali Puja, Diwali, Chhatt Puja, Jagadhatri Puja, Guru Nanak’s Birthday, and extending till Christmas and New Year celebrations.

While the Haryana government has banned the sale and use of firecrackers in its 14 NCR districts including Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Jhajjar, Jind, Karnal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Palwal, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, and Sonipat. The ban will also be imposed in all cities and towns in the state where the average ambient air quality during November is of poor and above category.

Image: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE