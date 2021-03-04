Sadhguru Urges TN Political Parties To Free Temples From 'clutches Of Govt'

Isha Foundation founder and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has urged the Tamil Nadu political parties to free temples from state control and hand them over to devotees. In a series of tweets, the yogi highlighted the depleting condition of temples under the Edappadi Palanisamy administration and said that their liberation was necessary to enable their upkeep, preserve their sanctity and reverse their alarming state of decline.

Read: Samantha Akkineni Shares Pic With Sadhguru: 'Guru Will Appear When The Disciple Is Ready'

Calling temples "the source of Tamil culture", Sadhguru, in a video message, said that they must be cared for and managed by devotees who "value temples more than their lives." He termed the desecration of temples “slow poison” and added that he was pained by the neglect and apathy towards these vibrant spaces of worship.

11,999 temples dying without a single pooja taking place. 34,000 temples struggling with less than Rs 10,000 a year. 37,000 temples have just one person for pooja, maintenance,security etc! Leave temples to devotees. Time to #FreeTNTemples -Sg @mkstalin @CMOTamilNadu @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/cO8XxOmRpm — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) February 24, 2021

Over 11,999 temples dying

Highlighting the pathetic state of the temples, Sadhguru revealed that 11,999 temples dying without even a single pooja taking place. Citing a report by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, he continued that there were 34,000 temples in the state struggling with less than Rs 10,000 per year and 37,000 temples have just one person appointed for pooja, maintenance, security etc.

Read: Kangana Is 'eagerly Waiting' For Sadhguru's Book 'Karma', Pens Message Ahead Of Release

Temples are the soul of Tamil community in Tamil Nadu. Towns were built with Temple as the main feature. Today, we have Sarkari souls, systematic suffocation. #FreeTNTemples. –Sg @CMOTamilNadu @mkstalin @rajinikanth — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) February 27, 2021

In subsequent tweets, Sadhguru observed how it was shameful that temples captured for greed by the East India Company 300 years ago, continue to languish in utter neglect even after 74 years of independence. Calling for immediate addressal, he warned that 10 important temples would cease to exist in the next 100 years if the same situation persisted.

East India Company not just stole the wealth of our Nation but also enslaved and suffocated our spirituality by taking over Temples. -Sg #FreeTNTemples @CMOTamilNadu @mkstalin @rajinikanth — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) February 26, 2021

He also pointed out that under Secularism, which is granted by the Constitution of India, all religions are allowed to manage their own spaces of worship except for Hinduism. The special Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, however, gives the state control over Hindu temples, indicating to a discriminatory policy.

Did you know? In Democratic secular India a whole community is not free to manage their own places of worship – enslaved to successive governments inspired by East India Company of the Yore. –Sg #FreeTNTemples @CMOTamilNadu @mkstalin @rajinikanth — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) February 27, 2021

"If we do not protect the temples in this generation, they will be gone in the next 50-100 years. Temples that are the source and lifeblood of this culture will be completely devastated," Sadhguru said in his message and called on political parties to promise the people of Tamil Nadu that freeing temples will be a part of their political agenda. "You have to give this commitment to the people if you want to win the coming elections whether it is the ruling party or other parties. The temples in Tamil Nadu should be freed from the slavery of the government," he said.

Tamil is a Culture steeped in Devotion. Temples are an outpouring of Devotion- as are Literature, Art, Music & Dance. If we allow Temples to fall apart, we will allow the basis of Tamil culture to decay. –Sg #FreeTNTemples @CMOTamilNadu @mkstalin @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/7DBQGvtUAO — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) March 3, 2021

Read: Kangana Is 'eagerly Waiting' For Sadhguru's Book 'Karma', Pens Message Ahead Of Release

Read: Sadhguru Also Counters Rihanna, Greta & Co; Says 'We Don’t Need Your Help, Thank You'