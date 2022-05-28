Sadhguru's 30,000km 'Save Soil' Crusade Reaches India; Will Now Move Through 10 States

Sadhguru embarked on a 100-day, 30,000-kilometre Save Soil journey on a motorcycle across 26 nations in Europe and the Middle East on March 21, 2022, and will reach India's Jamnagar port on May 29. To create awareness and call for urgent policy-driven action about the degrading fertility of the soil and prevent what the UN agencies are referring to as 'Soil Extinction', Isha Foundation's Sadhguru launched the Save Soil movement. Following this, Sadhguru will kickstart his Save Soil journey to cover 10 Indian states over the course of 25 days beginning on May 29.

Sadhguru will also address a public gathering at the Jio World Centre on June 12. The MCGM Headquarters in Mumbai will be lit up in green and blue colours to welcome Sadhguru in Mumbai.

The United Nations has predicted that 90% of the Earth will turn into a desert by 2050, given the current level of soil degradation. It poses a great threat to water and food security. The Indian story is also alarming, where almost 30% of the land has already been converted into barren land. With the average organic content of the soil in India being a meagre 0.68 per cent, it is at a high risk of desertification.

Objective of the Save Soil Movement

The phenomena of Soil extinction could aggravate ecological, economic and social catastrophes worldwide and thus, the Save Soil movement is aimed at urging nations to maintain 3-6 per cent organic content in the agricultural soils through urgent policy reforms. Agricultural scientists have said that without maintaining the organic content, the death of soil is imminent.

The Save Soil movement is directed towards demonstrating the support of 60% of the world's electorate - 3.5 billion people, to force urgent policy action by the governments to prevent soil extinction.

Support for Save Soil Movement

The Save Soil Movement is supported by the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the UN World Food Programme (WFP), and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Seventy-four nations around the world have pledged concrete action to save soil in their countries since Sadhguru began his lone motorcycle journey from London on March 21, 2022.

Image: ISHA FOUNDATION