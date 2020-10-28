Sadhvi Pragya Attacks Congress Over ‘Saffron Terror’, Claims ‘conspiracy’ To Defame India

Making massive revelations in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya alleged that Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had tortured her and coerced her into accepting that she was involved in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case. Sadhvi Pragya also alleged that Param Bir Singh assaulted her and also threatened her lawyer. The BJP MP asserted that the Mumbai Police Commissioner was part of a conspiracy that wanted to prove that she was a 'saffron terrorist'.

'The conspiracy was...'

"They assaulted me with belts. He does not even deserve to be called a demon. He is a conspirator and giving him such a prestigious post might be a part of some conspiracy. Not only this, he used to abuse me and hit me mercilessly and when my lawyer would visit me, he would threaten him. There are so many things, I can't remember but I will surely pen down everything in the book that I am writing. I am speaking up now because, till the time he remains in Mumbai Police, justice will never be served," she said on Wednesday.

Elaborating on the claimed conspiracy, the BJP MP highlighted, "First I was called a 'saffron terrorist'. Their conspiracy was to declare India as a terrorist nation. They wanted to prove that I was behind the bomb blast because I am a saint and Hindu. If I give up to their torture and accept that I am a saffron terrorist, then they would declare India as a Hindu terrorist country. This was entire Congress' conspiracy and hence they wanted to coerce me into accepting their charges."

What is the Malegaon case?

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon. The ATS team was led by ATS chief Hemant Karkare, who was later killed in the 26/11 attacks, arrested seven accused - Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Shiv Narayan Gopal Singh Kalsanghra, Shyam Bhawarlal Sahu, serving Army officer - Col. Prasad Shrikant Purohit, and others. While the ATS investigation had unearthed that several of the accused may have been involved in other acts of terrorism including the Modasa blast in Gujarat, the Malegaon blast of 2006, the Mecca Masjid Blast in Hyderabad in 2007, and the 2007 Samjhauta Express blast, the MCOCA charges were dropped.

Thakur, who was then an ABVP student leader, was later released on bail due to claims of having contracted breast cancer in April 2017. She still faces trial under other criminal provisions including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and has publically claimed 'torture' by Karkare. She has now been elected to Lok Sabha after defeating Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh in the 2019 Bhopal Lok Sabha polls.

