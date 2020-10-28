Sadhvi Pragya Backs Kangana Ranaut For Fighting Maha Govt's Injustice, Calls Her ‘warrior’

BJP Lok Sabha MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur on Wednesday reacted on how Kangana Ranaut was treated by the Mumbai Police recently after Mumbai's civic body BMC demolished her office property. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Thakur slammed the Mumbai Police and said, "Kangana is a warrior."

"Kangana is a woman, an artist. She fights against injustice and she herself has been subjected to torture by Mumbai Police. These officers are doing wrong things with everyone who fight for truth. She is a fighter and would request her to not back down," Thakur said.

A portion of Kangana’s home-cum-office of her production house Manikarnika Films at Pali Hill in Bandra was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation under controversial circumstances on September 9. The actor had been on her way from Manali when the drama unfolded after the BMC pasted a 24-hour stop-work notice citing ‘illegal alterations’ and going ahead with the demolition moments before she reached.

On September 9, the BMC had partially demolished Kangana's plush office space in Mumbai's Bandra, classifying it under illegal construction. The actor then moved the High court, stating that she was not given enough time to respond to the demolition notice. The court too called BMC's decision 'hasty' and riddled with 'malafide' intentions.

The action was conducted amid her face-off with Shiv Sena and Maharashtra government over her statements on the Sushant Singh Rajput case and alleged Bollywood drug nexus. The matter is now underway in the Bombay High Court as Kangana sought Rs 2 crore compensation for the damage, while the BMC stuck to its guns. On October 5, the court closed all arguments and reserved its verdict.

