Condemned By BJP & Sacked From Panel, Sadhvi Pragya Breaks Silence On 'Godse Deshbhakt'

BJP's Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya on Thursday took to Twitter and issued a statement claiming that she had been misquoted, after her own party condemned her purported remarks in Parliament where she was accused of referring to Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse a 'Deshbhakt.'

She wrote the tweet in Hindi, writing: "Sometimes the boundary of two lies is so deep that even in the daytime if feels as if it is the night. But the sun does not lose its light, people should not get confused. The truth is that yesterday I only didn't suffer the insult to Udham Singh." Udham Singh had in 1940 assassinated Michael O'Dwyer - then the Lt Guv of Punjab - who had backed the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. With Sadhvi Pragya's remarks creating an almighty political storm, in swift action against her, she was removed from the consultative 21-member Defence committee.

कभी-2 झूठ का बबण्डर इतना गहरा होता है कि दिन मे भी रात लगने लगती है किन्तु सूर्य अपना प्रकाश नहीं खोता पलभर के बबण्डर मे लोग भ्रमित न हों सूर्य का प्रकाश स्थाई है। सत्य यही है कि कल मैने ऊधम सिंह जी का अपमान नहीं सहा बस। — Sadhvi Pragya Official (@SadhviPragya_MP) November 28, 2019

Thakur's comment on Godse

During a debate in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, DMK member, A Raja cited a statement of Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi. To this, Thakur interrupted and said, "You cannot give an example of a Deshbhakt."

JP Nadda condemns the statement

BJP working President JP Nadda on Thursday condemned Thakur's statement and further asserted that she will be barred from participating in any parliamentary party meetings. Speaking to the media, he said, "Her statement yesterday in the Parliament is condemnable. BJP never supports such a statement or ideology. We have decided that Pragya Singh Thakur will be removed from the consultative committee of defence, and in this session, she will not be allowed to participate in the parliamentary party meetings."

Thakur's previous Godse controversy

The BJP MP from Bhopal had stirred a controversy in June during the Lok Sabha election campaign and triggered a huge political storm by calling Nathuram Godse- a patriot. She had said that "those who have termed Godse as a terrorist will get a reply from the people in the elections." Her remark was in response to MNM chief Kamal Haasan's 'free India's first terrorist was a Hindu' remark in reference to Nathuram Godse. Later, she had apologized for the statement.

