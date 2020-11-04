Sadhvi Pragya Protests Against Arnab's Arrest In Bhopal, Calls The Incident 'shameful'

BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya on Wednesday took to the streets along with BJP's youth wing workers in Bhopal, protesting against the shocking and unlawful arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. Calling the incident 'shameful', Sadhvi Pragya questioned how a man like Param Bir Singh, who had jailed her and other nationalists in 2008 and was today attacking media personnel had been awarded the post of Mumbai's Police Commissioner.

"All of us nationalists who were jailed, or the harassment of the media personnel today, is this being awarded in Maharashtra? I am quiet today because I hope that such a man who is the Police Commissioner will be removed and action will be taken. Anyone who stands for the truth, we will stand by them. Our BJP youth workers, want to say that today there is such kind of a sinner in the name of a policeman, we are ashamed. The fact that such a big government of Maharashtra is supporting him. I don't have words," said Sadhvi Pragya.

Arnab's shocking arrest

In a shocking development at 7.45 am earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a mocked-up case.

It may be recalled that fake charges of suicide were leveled against Arnab Goswami in 2018. However, it is pertinent to note that the aforesaid matter was closed by a court of law after the closure report by the police noted that no case was made out. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team. The Republic Media Network stands strongly against the Maharashtra government and condemns this murderous assault on the free press of a democratic India.

