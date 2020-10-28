Sadhvi Pragya Reveals Terrifying Level Of Torture By Param Bir, Says ‘beat Me With Belts’

Recounting the alleged torture inflicted on her by the Maharashtra ATS during the 2008 Malegaon blast case, BJP's Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur on Wednesday, claimed that Mumbai commissioner Param Bir Singh had hit her repeatedly with a belt, without stating any reason. She claimed that she was made to sit on a wired bed and hit by several officers continuously, encircling her. Thakur is among seven accused facing trial in the Malegaon blast case, in which six people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon on September 29, 2008.

Thakur: 'Made to sit on a wired bed & tortured, coerced'

"The torture which was inflicted on me was done with the cognizance of Hemant Karkare and by Param Bir Singh himself. When I was taken to Kala chowki police station, they started torturing me with asking any questions, stating no reasons. Param Bir Singh was there along with several other inspectors - Awhad, Khambilkar, Suvarna Shinde who encircled me and beat me together," she said.

Pragya Thakur: 'Tortured me till my lungs were damaged'

She added, "First I was beaten while standing, then I was made to sit on a wired bed and beaten with a belt on my soles, hurting me unmeasurably. After hitting me so much, he (Param Bir Singh) is unsatisfied and he snatches the belt of some officers and says 'you have no strength, I will take care of this'. Cursing at me with bad words, he hit me using his complete strength. If I call him a devil also, it is less. He is a conspirator and keeping him at such a high post can be part of a political conspiracy."

Pragya Thakur: 'My head was banged against a wall, multiple times a day'

Accusing Singh of intimidation, the Bhopal MP claimed that Param Bir Singh did not allow her relatives to record their statement. Opining that till Param Bir Singh is a part of Maharashtra police, there will be no justice in the state. She also named several other inspectors - Awhad, Khambilkar, Suvarna Shinde included in allegedly torturing her.

"He asked me so many horrible questions, cursed at me. Whenever my lawyer came to record my relatives' statement, he used to tell 'do not sign on it, otherwise I will see you', stopping them from signing on it. My head was banged against a wall, multiple times a day. I was lowered from the roof onto a tree, there are so many things which I do not remember. I am writing all of this in my book. I am saying all this because till this man is a part of Maharashtra police, there will be no justice in Maharashtra," she said. She also claimed that she still suffered the health consequences of the torture and was warned by her doctors that she may die if she did not take care of her health.

What is the Malegaon case?

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon. The ATS team was led by ATS chief Hemant Karkare, who was later killed in the 26/11 attacks, arrested seven accused - Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Shiv Narayan Gopal Singh Kalsanghra, Shyam Bhawarlal Sahu, serving Army officer - Col. Prasad Shrikant Purohit and others. While the ATS investigation had unearthed that several of the accused may have been involved in other acts of terrorism including the Modasa blast in Gujarat, the Malegaon blast of 2006, the Mecca Masjid Blast in Hyderabad in 2007 and the 2007 Samjhauta Express blast, the MCOCA charges were dropped.

Thakur- who was then an ABVP student leader, was later released on bail due to claims of having contracted breast cancer in April 2017. She still faces trial under other criminal provisions including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and has publically claimed 'torture' by Karkare. She has now been elected to Lok Sabha after defeating Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh in 2019 Bhopal Lok Sabha polls.

