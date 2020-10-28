Sadhvi Pragya Slams Param Bir Singh Over Delay In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Wednesday claimed that Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh is the reason why justice is being delayed in the ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "Sushant Singh Rajput, a young man, is not getting justice today even after his death and the only reason behind that is — Param Bir Singh, who today is Mumbai's Police Commissioner," Thakur said in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Supporting the campaign run by Republic TV, Pragya said, "Many people got to know the truth behind Sushant's death because of the in-depth coverage and inconsistencies that were revealed by your channel. It is the right of every media channel to raise voice against injustice."

"FIR is vitiated & bad in law," states the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday as they opposed the FIR filed by prime accused Rhea Chakraborty in Bombay High Court. The FIR was filed by Rhea in September against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Priyanka and Meetu Singh.

The CBI pulled up the Mumbai Police and also stated, "The complaint filed by Rhea Chakraborty is mostly speculative in nature and such speculation can't be made the basis of an FIR." Rhea had accused Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and others of forgery and preparing a "fake" prescription of medicines for anxiety for the 34-year-old actor, who was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have initiated the second phase of their probe into the Chhichhore actor's death. While the CBI has found little support from the medico-legal report from AIIMS, it is expected to delve deeper into the circumstances leading to the actor's death as it continues to summon close associates of the late actor for questioning. The NCB, on the other hand, had arrested Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on charges of purchasing and administering drugs to the late actor.

Rhea was released on bail while under stringent conditions set by the NDPS court earlier this month after a month of detention.

Sushant's untimely death has the nation anxious as conclusive reports from all central agencies are eagerly awaited by his family, friends, fans, and followers. His supporters, with the encouragement and guidance of his family, have been protesting across the country to express solidarity in seeking justice for the late actor.