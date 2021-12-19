SAD's Sukhbir Badal Condemns Golden Temple Sacrilege Incident; Says 'don't Politicise'

Amid immense outrage over the attempted sacrilege at Amritsar's Golden Temple on Saturday, Shiromani Akali Dal supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said that the incident should not be politicised and demanded strict action be taken in the matter.

While speaking to the media, Sukhbir Badal said, "Those who commit sacrilege should be held. This is disrespect of the Guru. It should not be politicised. From the last five years, no action has been taken and therefore these people are now fearless. I ask the Congress government to take strict action at the soonest." He also said that the sacrilege at Golden Temple is the highest form of disrespect and it is unimaginable.

In a related development, the Punjab government on Sunday constituted a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to probe the incident. Headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Khaira, the SIT has been directed to produce the report in the next 48 hours. The development comes after Punjab's Deputy Chief Minister, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who also holds the Home portfolio, held a meeting with Civil and Police officers, including Police Commissioner Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill, Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira among others.

An FIR under sections 295A and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has also been filed against an unknown accused of the deliberate and malicious intention of enraging the religious sentiments and attempt to murder.

How did the Golden temple events unfold?

At around 4:00 PM on December 18, an unknown youth attempted sacrilege in the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple. Captured on CCTV, the man is seen grabbing the golden sword (kirpan) and trying to attack the holy text before being stopped by SGPC officers. He was seen being dragged out of the shrine and later allegedly lynched to death by enraged devotees. The police later shifted his body to a hospital and are currently trying to identify him via postmortem.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday condemned the attempted sacrilege and ordered a probe into the entire matter to zero in on the underlying motive and real conspirators behind this dastardly act. Also, Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal has alleged that it was not a crime by a single individual but maybe a deep-rooted conspiracy. Newly inducted BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa has discussed the matter with Home Minister Amit Shah and has promised a thorough probe into the incident.

(With ANI Inputs)