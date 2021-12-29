Safdarjung Hospital Doctors Protest Over NEET-PG Counselling Delay Despite Govt Assurance

Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital's doctors continue to stage protests taking to streets and stalling certain medical services on December 29, despite Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's assurance to agitating doctors in regards to NEET-PG counselling. An intensified stir over the delay of the said counselling has caused understaffing at state-run hospitals and crippled health services as doctors have taken to the streets.

While the Faculty Association of Safdarjung Hospital is conducting a meeting over the issue, they have condemned the delay and urged the government to reveal its objectives for expediting NEET-PG counselling, failing which they have threatened a shutdown of all non-emergency services.

Safdarjung Hospital's doctors continue protests

Speaking to ANI, a patient awaiting his father's eye treatment at Safdarjung Hospital said, "Even though they (doctors) are protesting, they treated my father and took appointments."

On the other hand, another patient outside Safdarjung Hospital told ANI, "The doctors (at Safdarjung Hospital) have asked me to pack and go back. They have asked me to come back on January 6 because they will start treating from the date announced."

On December 28, as the doctors at one of the biggest hospitals in Delhi, Safdarjung Hospital, continued to boycott OPD services, a mother of a child, expressed that she was unable to avail treatment for her ailing child. Confused, and exasperated by the developing situation, she stated that “her child was being treated until yesterday, however, today they were told to refer to some other hospital as the services were disrupted.”

Delhi doctors' protest

It is pertinent to note that protests were triggered by delays in recruiting medical school graduates in government-run hospitals or health facilities, given the Supreme Court is awaiting the Centre's affirmative response on action policy aimed at increasing the reservation of underrepresented communities in the common entrance medical examination. Notably, the doctors are protesting not against the quota but seek that the court takes a stand and expedite its verdict at the earliest so that graduates can get to work and hospitals function not being overburdened due to understaffing.

AIIMS Delhi doctors call off strike after Health Min's assurance on NEET-PG Counselling

On December 28, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya assured that the NEET PG 2021 counselling will be held at the earliest and the Residential Doctors Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) called off their strike. The Minister met representatives of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association to evaluate doctors' plight as the matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

"I held a meeting with all resident doctors. We are not able to do the counselling because the matter is sub-judice before Supreme Court. The hearing will take place on January 6. I hope that NEET PG counselling will start soon," Mandaviya said, addressing the media later.

Notably, the doctors contend that amid the Omicron surge and COVID-19 re-emergence, hospitals and medical practitioners are burdened with immense pressure and inadequate staffing. Furthermore, they have threatened an absolute closure of services and criticised Delhi Police's crackdown and detention on Tuesday.