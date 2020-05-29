'Coronavirus Vaccine By January 2021', Says Safdarjung Hospital Medical Superintendent

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Medical superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, Dr. Balvinder Singh Arora has said that a vaccine for COVID-19 will be available in the country by the first week of January. This statement of the head of COVID dedicated Central government hospital comes at a time when the number of cases of coronavirus is increasing drastically across the country.

"There are different strategies of making a vaccine, you will see all countries putting their methodologies to develop a vaccine. If we talk about a vaccine developed by Oxford University, logically and scientifically it has a correct approach. This vaccine will be safe for human use and will be available by December end or January 2021. I have heard that vaccine will not be costly, one can buy it in just Rs 1000," Dr.Arora remarked.

'Continuing lockdown is important'

Dr. Arora asserted that lockdown 5.0 is important as the cases are increasing and because of timely lockdown only, cases came under control in the country.

"We are seeing a surge in the number of cases during lockdown also and when the number of cases increase, chances of others getting infected increases. There is a term which is called the rate of progression of infection and it is very high which indicates that lockdown 5 is imminent, but at the same time giving relaxations is also very important. People should not gather at one place during ease in restrictions. Continuing lockdown is important because with the help of lockdown only we were able to control the number of cases and deaths unlike other countries," added the Safdarjung Hospital MS.

The second wave of coronavirus expected in winter: Dr. Balvinder Singh Arora

"I believe at the end of the first week of July, you will see a peak in the number of coronavirus cases and it will be there in place for the next four to six weeks. In mid-September, we will see cases coming under control, and then during winters we can see the second wave of coronavirus cases," Dr.Arora said.

