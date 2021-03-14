'Safe Drinking Water Is Required For Everyone & AMPRI Is Working Toward It': Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Harsh Vardhan on Saturday laid the foundation of the CSIR- AMPRI Bamboo Composite structure in Bhopal and said that safe drinking is required for everyone and the institute is working towards it.

Safe drinking water is required for everyone and the Advanced Materials Processes Research Institute is working in this direction and gave a solution to the problem of Arsenic and Fluoride," Vardhan said while addressing a gathering attending the programme at CSIR constituent lab AMPRI.

Besides laying the foundation of the CSIR- AMPRI Bamboo Composite structure, Vardhan inaugurated the Centre for Advanced Radiation Shielding and Geopolymeric Materials and Analytical High-Resolution Transmission Electron Microscope Laboratory during his visit to CSIR lab AMPRI.

"This institute has been successfully adopting 'Waste to Wealth' strategy as it has developed radiation shielding materials utilising industrial wastes as raw materials," he said, lauding the institute.

Elaborating further, he said, "Significantly, a novel process for making lead-free and highly effective shielding materials useful for the construction of X-ray diagnostic and CT scanner room has been developed utilizing industrial waste namely red mud and fly ash."

'Working in cutting edge areas of advanced technology'

During the programme, Vardhan pointed out that the institute is working in the cutting-edge areas of advanced technologies. He went on to say that scientists have been working in the areas of Biomaterials, Graphene, Smart material, lightweight material and nanomaterial.

Talking about the contribution of the institute during the pandemic, he said, "The institute has developed the know-how for sanitisers, face masks, disinfectant fox."

"It is in the forefront during the pandemic time by undertaking research problem in Collaboration with AIIMS, Bhopal in the area of development of rapid electrochemical based diagnostic for detection of SARS-COV infection," he added.

Looking positively towards the future, he said that this will enhance the knowledge for understanding the mechanism of Radiation Shielding and improvement in engineering properties of developed materials, and opined that it will facilitate the upscaling of technologies in the area and provide technical support to the Indian industry.

(Inputs from ANI)