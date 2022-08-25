'Safety & Well-being Of Indian Nationals In Sri Lanka Are Of Prime Importance': MEA

Terming the safety and well-being of Indian nationals outside India, inclduing in Sri Lanka, a matter of prime importance, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India has been continuously following the developments in Sri Lanka. He also informed that Indian nationals have been advised to exercise care and caution while being in the neighbouring country.

"India is following the developments there. The safety and well-being of Indian nationals outside India and in Sri Lanka are of prime importance," Bagchi said, adding, "Indians in the island country are the largest tourists."

The MEA spokesperson further said, "We'll advise Indian nationals to exercise care and caution while being in Sri Lanka. They should examine all relevant factors including currency convertibility and fuel situation for any essential travel."

Speaking on the possibility of incidents jeopardising the safety of Indians in Sri Lanka, Bagchi informed that the Indian High Commission is in touch with local authorities in Sri Lanka and no Indian citizen has been attacked in the island nation.

"Our High Commission is in touch with local authorities in Sri Lanka. I don't think anybody has been attacked in Sri Lanka. We have issued guidance to Indian nationals in that regard," he added.

Further, the MEA spokesperson spoke about the abduction of a Sikh woman in Pakistan and said, "These issues worry us a lot. It's shocking to see this level of religious intolerance in Pakistan. We see this as yet another instance of religious persecution faced by the minority community in Pakistan."

Reports of Indian man injured near Colombo

Earlier in July, an Indian national in Sri Lanka sustained grievous injuries in an unprovoked assault. It was then that the Indian High Commission in Colombo urged Indians in the island country to remain aware of their developments and plan their movements and activities accordingly.

Over the last few months, Sri Lanka is witnessing public unrest due to the unprecedented economic crisis coupled with political turmoil in the country.