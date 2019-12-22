Safety Instructions Given To Vehicles And Buses Amidst Anti-CAA Protests In Mangaluru

Officials can be seen giving safety instructions to vehicles and buses in Mangaluru amidst the anti-CAA protests in the state. Two persons were killed in police firing on Thursday as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent in Mangaluru. Scores of people including historian Ramachandra Guha were detained in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, police said. Moreover, according to police sources said protesters tried to lay siege to the Mangalore North police station and tried to attack police personnel, following which force was used to disperse them.