Saffron Scarf Vs Hijab Controversy: Karnataka's PU College To Conduct Parent-teacher Meet

A few days after some students were allegedly denied entry into a classroom of government women’s PU College in Karnataka's Udupi for wearing hijab, the management of Balagadi First Grade College in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru district has decided to hold a meeting over the Saffron scarf vs Hijab row.

Fuelling the controversy, a different group of students have now started wearing saffron scarves and shawls to college in retaliation to some other students wearing hijab.

Students sport saffron scarves protesting hijab inside classroom

The management of a degree college has taken a firm decision after a section of students came to college wearing saffron scarves protesting against the Muslim women allegedly attending classes with hijab. The Government Degree College in Balagadi which had reportedly given in to the demand of the students with saffron scarves initially and asked women not to attend classes wearing hijab, has now decided to allow everyone to wear whatever they wish to till January 10.

College Principal's statement

"We are convening a parent-teachers meeting which will also be attended by public representatives on January 10 to resolve the issue. The decision arrived at would be a binding on everyone," Ananth Murthy, principal of the college told PTI.

Murthy said that three years ago, a decision was taken in a similar meeting and that was abided by everyone till now. "Everything was going smoothly but yesterday some students suddenly appeared in the class wearing scarves. They were objecting to the dress code of some students," Murthy added.

Student alleges some women were wearing hijab

A BCom second-year student had earlier alleged that Muslim women were coming to the college wearing hijab. "Three years ago, a similar controversy had erupted in a college and it was decided that no one should come to the college wearing hijab but for the past few days some women are coming to the college wearing it. Hence, we decided to come to the college wearing saffron scarves from yesterday," the student said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Image: PTI, Republic World